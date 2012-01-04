Jan 4 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on
FIMMDA (Fixed Income Money Market Derivative Association of India).
ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED
DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD
============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== ===============
INE259B14DJ0 GAMMON INDIA 90D 9-Jan-12 99.8646 9.8976 1 25 99.8646 9.8976
INE774D14BR1 MAH & MAH FIN SERV 89D 9-Jan-12 99.8722 9.3413 1 50 99.8722 9.3413
INE233A14780 GODREJ IND 68D 10-Jan-12 99.8466 9.3462 1 24.9 99.8466 9.3462
INE001A14FF1 HDFC LTD 91D 13-Jan-12 99.7700 9.3493 1 25 99.7700 9.3493
INE029A14360 BPCL 90D 16-Jan-12 99.6880 9.5197 1 115 99.6880 9.5197
INE242A14AY3 IOC 91D 7-Feb-12 99.1425 9.2851 1 15 99.1425 9.2851
INE532F14CC8 EDELWEISS CAP 363D 5-Mar-12 98.3981 9.7412 1 0.15 98.3981 9.7412
INE535H14AB3 FULLERTON INDIA 362D 5-Mar-12 98.2503 10.6560 1 1.5 98.2503 10.6560
INE860H14FE8 ADITYA BIRLA FIN 90D 6-Mar-12 98.3697 9.7568 1 6 98.3697 9.7568
INE242A14BE3 IOC 91D 12-Mar-12 98.2861 9.4997 1 25 98.2861 9.4997
INE191K14037 UTV GLOBAL 90D 15-Mar-12 97.7512 11.8267 1 1.5 97.7512 11.8267
INE242A14BG8 IOC 91D 22-Mar-12 98.0353 9.4998 1 75 98.0353 9.4998
INE015A14054 RANBAXY LAB. 125D 22-Mar-12 98.0809 9.2750 2 10 98.0961 9.2001
INE522D14681 MANAPPURAM GEN 264D 16-Apr-12 97.2742 9.9301 1 0.1 97.2742 9.9301
INE872A14BR9 SREI INFRASTRUCTURE 363D 9-May-12 96.6857 9.9301 1 0.1 96.6857 9.9301
INE532F14DE2 EDELWEISS CAP 364D 9-May-12 96.6857 9.9301 1 0.25 96.6857 9.9301
INE242A14BA1 IOC 365D 6-Dec-12 92.1140 9.3000 1 200 92.1140 9.3000
===============================================================================================
Note:-
*: Crores
Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6636 9222, rru.data@reuters.com