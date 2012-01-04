Jan 4 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on FIMMDA (Fixed Income Money Market Derivative Association of India). ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE259B14DJ0 GAMMON INDIA 90D 9-Jan-12 99.8646 9.8976 1 25 99.8646 9.8976 INE774D14BR1 MAH & MAH FIN SERV 89D 9-Jan-12 99.8722 9.3413 1 50 99.8722 9.3413 INE233A14780 GODREJ IND 68D 10-Jan-12 99.8466 9.3462 1 24.9 99.8466 9.3462 INE001A14FF1 HDFC LTD 91D 13-Jan-12 99.7700 9.3493 1 25 99.7700 9.3493 INE029A14360 BPCL 90D 16-Jan-12 99.6880 9.5197 1 115 99.6880 9.5197 INE242A14AY3 IOC 91D 7-Feb-12 99.1425 9.2851 1 15 99.1425 9.2851 INE532F14CC8 EDELWEISS CAP 363D 5-Mar-12 98.3981 9.7412 1 0.15 98.3981 9.7412 INE535H14AB3 FULLERTON INDIA 362D 5-Mar-12 98.2503 10.6560 1 1.5 98.2503 10.6560 INE860H14FE8 ADITYA BIRLA FIN 90D 6-Mar-12 98.3697 9.7568 1 6 98.3697 9.7568 INE242A14BE3 IOC 91D 12-Mar-12 98.2861 9.4997 1 25 98.2861 9.4997 INE191K14037 UTV GLOBAL 90D 15-Mar-12 97.7512 11.8267 1 1.5 97.7512 11.8267 INE242A14BG8 IOC 91D 22-Mar-12 98.0353 9.4998 1 75 98.0353 9.4998 INE015A14054 RANBAXY LAB. 125D 22-Mar-12 98.0809 9.2750 2 10 98.0961 9.2001 INE522D14681 MANAPPURAM GEN 264D 16-Apr-12 97.2742 9.9301 1 0.1 97.2742 9.9301 INE872A14BR9 SREI INFRASTRUCTURE 363D 9-May-12 96.6857 9.9301 1 0.1 96.6857 9.9301 INE532F14DE2 EDELWEISS CAP 364D 9-May-12 96.6857 9.9301 1 0.25 96.6857 9.9301 INE242A14BA1 IOC 365D 6-Dec-12 92.1140 9.3000 1 200 92.1140 9.3000 =============================================================================================== Note:- *: Crores CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : For Secondary Market CP Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CP Deals Page : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CP Deals RICS : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6636 9222, rru.data@reuters.com