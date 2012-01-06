Jan 6 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on FIMMDA (Fixed Income Money Market Derivative Association of India). ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE976I14FN1 TATA CAP 63D 10-Jan-12 99.9015 8.9970 1 25 99.9015 8.9970 INE233A14780 GODREJ IND 68D 10-Jan-12 99.8977 9.3444 1 2 99.8977 9.3444 INE001A14EW9 HDFC LTD 180D 16-Jan-12 99.7404 9.5001 1 10 99.7404 9.5001 INE259B14DL6 GAMMON INDIA 90D 16-Jan-12 99.7350 9.6982 1 25 99.7350 9.6982 INE115A14177 LIC HOUSING FIN 91D 19-Jan-12 99.6601 9.5759 1 0.5 99.6601 9.5759 INE463A14858 BERGER PAINTS 28D 30-Jan-12 99.3864 9.3894 1 8 99.3864 9.3894 INE894F14EU0 INDIABULLS FIN SERV 90D 30-Jan-12 99.3708 9.6297 1 90 99.3708 9.6297 INE242A14AY3 IOC 91D 7-Feb-12 99.1929 9.2809 1 65 99.1929 9.2809 INE532F14FV1 EDELWEISS CAP 46D 14-Feb-12 99.0477 8.9982 1 120 99.0477 8.9982 INE957I14084 STERLITE ENERGY 91D 29-Feb-12 98.5918 9.6543 1 50 98.5918 9.6543 INE029A14402 BPCL 90D 1-Mar-12 98.5960 9.4501 1 25 98.5960 9.4501 INE849D14BX9 ICICI SEC 65D 9-Mar-12 98.3550 9.6900 1 25 98.3550 9.6900 INE121A14FJ9 CHOLAMANDALAM INV &130D 20-Mar-12 98.0020 10.0559 1 1 98.0020 10.0559 INE001A14FR6 HDFC LTD 78D 21-Mar-12 98.1510 9.5500 1 10 98.1510 9.5500 INE532F14FW9 EDELWEISS CAP 91D 30-Mar-12 97.6552 10.8198 1 5 97.6552 10.8198 INE036A14217 BSES 357D 6-Nov-12 91.2329 11.5000 2 155 91.2329 11.5000 INE556F14692 SIDBI 364D 4-Jan-13 91.3584 9.4850 1 100 91.3584 9.4850 =============================================================================================== Note:- *: Crores CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : For Secondary Market CP Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CP Deals Page : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CP Deals RICS : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6636 9222, rru.data@reuters.com