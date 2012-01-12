Jan 12 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on FIMMDA (Fixed Income Money Market Derivative Association of India). ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE001A14FF1 HDFC 91D 13-Jan-12 99.9749 9.1638 1 50 99.9749 9.1638 INE121A14FH3 CHOLAMANDALAM INV 91D 17-Jan-12 99.8704 9.4731 2 35 99.8714 9.3999 INE242A14AV9 IOC 91D 18-Jan-12 99.8482 9.2485 1 6.5 99.8482 9.2485 INE909H14AL9 TATA MOTORS FIN 90D 19-Jan-12 99.8201 9.3974 2 200 99.8201 9.3974 INE242A14AW7 INDIAN OIL 91D 19-Jan-12 99.8190 9.4532 2 75 99.8201 9.3974 INE514E14DD5 EXPORT IMPORT BK OF (I) 20-Jan-12 99.7944 9.3998 1 50 99.7944 9.3998 INE849D14BS9 ISEC PD 31D 20-Jan-12 99.7944 9.3998 1 50 99.7944 9.3998 INE916D14JN0 KOTAK MAH PRIME 91D 20-Jan-12 99.7966 9.2990 1 25 99.7966 9.2990 INE860H14ET9 ADITYA BIRLA FIN 90D 2-Feb-12 99.4393 9.8005 2 75 99.4393 9.8005 INE091A14113 NIRMA 30D 2-Feb-12 99.4463 9.6774 1 50 99.4463 9.6774 INE242A14AX5 IOC 91D 3-Feb-12 99.4247 9.6000 3 100 99.4247 9.6000 INE001A14FI5 HDFC 90D 7-Feb-12 99.3349 9.4000 3 150 99.3208 9.6001 INE242A14AY3 IOC 91D 7-Feb-12 99.3046 9.8301 3 100 99.2955 9.9603 INE532F14FV1 EDELWEISS FIN SERV 14-Feb-12 99.1930 8.9984 4 385 99.1934 8.9940 INE094A14745 HPCL 24-Feb-12 98.8909 9.5200 1 50 98.8909 9.5200 INE958G14CZ4 RELIGARE FINVEST 364D 16-Mar-12 98.2988 9.8701 1 0.8 98.2988 9.8701 INE872A14DM6 SREI INFRAST FIN 91D 20-Mar-12 98.1088 10.3470 1 12 98.1088 10.3470 INE414G14569 MUTHOOT FIN 259D 21-Mar-12 97.6735 12.6000 1 25 97.6735 12.6000 INE580B14758 GRUH FIN 90D 22-Mar-12 98.1398 9.8835 1 25 98.1398 9.8835 INE860H14CF2 ADITYA BIRLA FIN 364D 28-Mar-12 97.9773 9.9148 1 1 97.9773 9.9148 INE557F14AM8 NATIONAL HSG BK 83D 29-Mar-12 97.9887 9.7298 1 25 97.9887 9.7298 INE523H14FN3 JM FIN PRODUCTS 7-Jun-12 95.7255 11.0875 2 7.5 95.7255 11.0875 INE296A14CP3 BAJAJ FIN 365D 17-Jul-12 95.1705 9.9049 1 25 95.1705 9.9049 INE242A14BA1 IOC 6-Dec-12 92.0583 9.6000 1 50 92.0583 9.6000 =============================================================================================== NOTE: *: Crores CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : For Secondary Market CP Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CP Deals Page : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CP Deals RICS : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6636 9222, rru.data@reuters.com