Jan 17 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on FIMMDA (Fixed Income Money Market Derivative Association of India). ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE909H14AL9 TATA MOTORS FIN 90D 19-Jan-12 99.9471 9.6655 2 75 99.9474 9.6046 INE020E14577 SEC TRG CORP 90D 19-Jan-12 99.9472 9.6411 1 50 99.9472 9.6411 INE977J14387 TRAPTI TRADING INV 91D 19-Jan-12 99.9468 9.7142 1 2 99.9468 9.7142 INE957I14068 STERLITE ENERGY 91D 20-Jan-12 99.9237 9.2903 1 30 99.9237 9.2903 INE514E14DD5 EXIM 20-Jan-12 99.9195 9.8021 1 25 99.9195 9.8021 INE916D14JN0 KOTAK MAH PRIME 91D 20-Jan-12 99.9203 9.7046 1 25 99.9203 9.7046 INE872A14DC7 SREI INFRAST FIN 90D 23-Jan-12 99.8400 9.7489 1 50 99.8400 9.7489 INE872A14DC7 SREI INFRAST FIN 90D 23-Jan-12 99.8564 10.4979 1 50 99.8564 10.4979 INE179J14067 BIRLA TMT HOLDINGS 364D 23-Jan-12 99.8382 9.8588 2 10 99.8382 9.8588 INE149A14416 TUBE INVESTMENTS 91D 24-Jan-12 99.8185 9.4811 2 19 99.8185 9.4811 INE532F14FZ2 EDELWEISS FIN SERV 29D 31-Jan-12 99.6522 9.7992 1 25 99.6522 9.7992 INE523E14FZ4 L T FIN 25D 31-Jan-12 99.6299 9.6849 1 15 99.6299 9.6849 INE860H14ET9 ADITYA BIRLA FIN 90D 2-Feb-12 99.5766 9.6999 1 25 99.5766 9.6999 INE001A14FI5 HDFC 90D 7-Feb-12 99.4279 10.0009 4 175 99.4279 10.0009 INE043D14CU3 INFRAST DEV 91D 8-Feb-12 99.4401 9.3416 1 50 99.4401 9.3416 INE511C14CW7 MAGMA FINCORP 182D 8-Feb-12 99.3902 10.1792 4 11 99.3902 10.1792 INE029A14386 BPCL 90D 9-Feb-12 99.3666 10.1157 8 270 99.3645 10.1496 INE001A14FJ3 HDFC 90D 14-Feb-12 99.2707 9.5772 3 511.5 99.2830 9.4141 INE532F14FV1 EDELWEISS FIN SERV 14-Feb-12 99.2866 9.3662 4 245 99.3145 8.9977 INE804I14BI4 ECL FIN 14-Feb-12 99.2960 9.2416 2 200 99.2765 9.5001 INE531F14679 EDELWEISS SECURITIES 14-Feb-12 99.2830 9.4146 2 120 99.2765 9.5001 INE001A14FG9 HDFC 124D 20-Feb-12 99.1542 9.1570 2 75 99.1659 9.0296 INE001A14ER9 HDFC 364D 27-Feb-12 98.8892 9.9999 1 10 98.8892 9.9999 INE001A14FM7 HDFC 91D 1-Mar-12 98.8150 9.9476 3 50.75 98.8718 9.4657 INE094A14679 HPCL 88D 2-Mar-12 98.8585 9.3657 1 100 98.8585 9.3657 INE261F14251 NABARD 364D 7-Mar-12 98.6686 9.8504 2 100 98.6686 9.8504 INE242A14BE3 IOC 12-Mar-12 98.5536 9.7397 1 50 98.5536 9.7397 INE532F14FO6 EDELWEISS FIN SERV 13-Mar-12 98.4443 10.3001 2 40 98.4443 10.3001 INE001A14FD6 HDFC 180D 14-Mar-12 98.5910 9.1515 1 50 98.5910 9.1515 INE849D14BV3 ISEC PD 76D 20-Mar-12 98.3951 9.4499 1 5 98.3951 9.4499 INE414G14569 MUTHOOT FIN 259D 21-Mar-12 97.8715 12.6000 1 25 97.8715 12.6000 INE866I14AU0 INDIA INFOLINE INV 87D 22-Mar-12 97.8573 12.2955 1 100 97.8573 12.2955 INE958G14FZ7 RELIGARE FINVEST 90D 22-Mar-12 98.0787 11.0002 1 25 98.0787 11.0002 INE242A14971 IOC 252D 26-Mar-12 98.1920 9.7402 1 275 98.1920 9.7402 INE976I14FC4 TATA CAP 178D 30-Mar-12 98.0344 10.0251 1 10 98.0344 10.0251 INE178A14092 CHENNAI PETRO 11-Jul-12 95.4733 9.8328 6 400 95.4921 9.7901 INE094A14596 HPCL 364D 13-Sep-12 94.2081 9.3501 1 100 94.2081 9.3501 INE688I14564 FUTURE CAP HOLD 364D 23-Oct-12 91.7058 11.7900 1 4.6 91.7058 11.7900 INE242A14BA1 IOC 6-Dec-12 91.9823 9.8500 1 25 91.9823 9.8500 INE242A14BB9 IOC 7-Dec-12 91.9595 9.8500 1 25 91.9595 9.8500
*: Crores