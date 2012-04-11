Motor racing-We are not lost, says Honda F1 head
MONTREAL, June 10 Honda has responded to criticism from Formula One partners McLaren by saying it was going in the right direction despite the team having failed to score a point so far this season.
Apr 11 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on FIMMDA (Fixed Income Money Market Derivative Association of India). ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE268A14489 STERLITE INDUSTRIES 35D 16-Apr-12 99.8769 8.9974 2 200 99.8769 8.9974 INE957I14118 STERLITE ENERGY 91D 18-Apr-12 99.8277 8.9997 1 100 99.8277 8.9997 INE037E14084 TATA TELESERV 91D 25-Apr-12 99.5685 11.2986 1 24 99.5685 11.2986 INE270A14EB4 ALOK INDUSTRIES 89D 30-Apr-12 99.3024 13.4954 1 25 99.3024 13.4954 INE872A14DU9 SREI INFRAST FIN 30-Apr-12 99.4063 11.4734 1 5.5 99.4063 11.4734 INE958G14GI1 RELIGARE FINVEST 90D 30-Apr-12 99.3808 11.9693 1 1 99.3808 11.9693 INE494M14114 IFCI FACTORS 91D 7-May-12 99.2207 11.0261 1 1 99.2207 11.0261 INE535H14AR9 FULLERTON INDIA 363D 9-May-12 99.1936 10.5975 1 1 99.1936 10.5975 INE804I14BV7 ECL FIN 46D 15-May-12 99.1641 9.0489 3 250 99.1686 9.0002 INE531F14786 EDELWEISS SECURITIES46D 15-May-12 99.1686 9.0002 1 180 99.1686 9.0002 INE001A14FU0 HDFC 106D 30-May-12 98.7407 9.5001 1 25 98.7407 9.5001 INE532F14GM8 EDELWEISS FIN SERV 4-Jun-12 98.4703 10.5003 1 25 98.4703 10.5003 INE860H14CV9 ADITYA BIRLA FIN 364D 5-Jun-12 98.5301 9.9003 1 25 98.5301 9.9003 INE556F14635 SIDBI 364D 7-Jun-12 98.5305 9.5503 1 25 98.5305 9.5503 INE860H14GJ5 ADITYA BIRLA FIN 85D 8-Jun-12 98.4558 9.8702 1 45 98.4558 9.8702 INE705L14164 VODAFONE INDIA 15-Jun-12 98.2465 10.0225 4 225 98.2589 9.9502 INE705L14198 VODAFONE INDIA 163D 31-Aug-12 95.9857 10.7500 1 100 95.9857 10.7500 INE036A14233 BSES 350D 30-Oct-12 94.2641 10.9950 1 10 94.2641 10.9950 INE020E14833 STCI FIN 9-Apr-13 90.6092 10.4500 1 50 90.6092 10.4500 =============================================================================================== Note:- *: Crores CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : For Secondary Market CP Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CP Deals Page : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CP Deals RICS : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222, rru.data@reuters.com
MONTREAL, June 10 Honda has responded to criticism from Formula One partners McLaren by saying it was going in the right direction despite the team having failed to score a point so far this season.
TOKYO Japan Post Holdings plans to slow the pace of future acquisitions, shifting away from its earlier aggressive investment strategy as it smarts from losses over its purchase of Australian logistics company Toll Holdings, the Nikkei business daily reported on Saturday.