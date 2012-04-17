Motor racing-We are not lost, says Honda F1 head
MONTREAL, June 10 Honda has responded to criticism from Formula One partners McLaren by saying it was going in the right direction despite the team having failed to score a point so far this season.
Apr 17 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on FIMMDA (Fixed Income Money Market Derivative Association of India). ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE523H14CU5 JM FIN PRODUCTS 363D 18-Apr-12 99.9753 9.0177 1 0.75 99.9753 9.0177 INE140A14043 PIRAMAL HEALTHCARE 77D 23-Apr-12 99.8482 9.2485 2 100 99.8482 9.2485 INE523E14GF4 L & T FIN 30-Apr-12 99.6805 8.9993 4 125 99.6805 8.9993 INE849D14CJ6 ICICI SEC PD 30-Apr-12 99.6528 9.7823 1 21 99.6528 9.7823 INE532F14GV9 EDELWEISS FIN SERV 46D 15-May-12 99.3143 9.0001 5 480 99.3143 9.0003 INE804I14BV7 ECL FIN 46D 15-May-12 99.3139 9.0050 3 175 99.3143 9.0003 INE860H14GD8 ADITYA BIRLA FIN 90D 24-May-12 99.0766 9.4495 1 10 99.0766 9.4495 INE001A14FV8 HDFC 114D 7-Jun-12 98.7172 9.3001 1 100 98.7172 9.3001 INE242A14BP9 IOC 15-Jun-12 98.5576 9.2100 1 50 98.5576 9.2100 INE242A14BP9 IOC 15-Jun-12 98.5268 9.2501 1 25 98.5268 9.2501 INE958G14GQ4 RELIGARE FINVEST 91D 19-Jun-12 97.6812 13.7532 1 8 97.6812 13.7532 INE242A14BR5 IOC 20-Jun-12 98.3531 9.5498 3 75 98.3531 9.5498 INE001A14FP0 HDFC LTD 21-Jun-12 98.3105 9.6502 3 45 98.3105 9.6502 INE013A14ID5 RELIANCE CAP 25-Jun-12 97.8922 11.3900 1 75 97.8922 11.3900 INE155A14BJ6 TATA MOTORS 28-Jun-12 98.1111 9.7600 1 200 98.1111 9.7600 INE296A14DL0 BAJAJ FIN 28-Jun-12 98.1320 9.6500 1 50 98.1320 9.6500 INE523E14GH0 L & T FIN 29-Jun-12 98.1065 9.6502 2 50 98.1065 9.6502 INE296A14CP3 BAJAJ FIN 365D 17-Jul-12 97.4561 10.4699 1 100 97.4561 10.4699 INE013A14HC9 RELIANCE CAP 364D 11-Sep-12 95.7181 11.1075 1 30 95.7181 11.1075 INE036A14217 BSES 357D 6-Nov-12 94.3251 10.8175 1 25 94.3251 10.8175 =============================================================================================== *: Crores CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : For Secondary Market CP Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CP Deals Page : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CP Deals RICS : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222, rru.data@reuters.com
MONTREAL, June 10 Honda has responded to criticism from Formula One partners McLaren by saying it was going in the right direction despite the team having failed to score a point so far this season.
TOKYO Japan Post Holdings plans to slow the pace of future acquisitions, shifting away from its earlier aggressive investment strategy as it smarts from losses over its purchase of Australian logistics company Toll Holdings, the Nikkei business daily reported on Saturday.