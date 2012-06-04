Jun 4 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on FIMMDA (Fixed Income Money Market Derivative Association of India). ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE556F14635 SIDBI 364D 7-Jun-12 99.9281 8.7541 3 145 99.9281 8.7541 INE242A14BD5 IOC 179D 8-Jun-12 99.9037 8.7958 1 50 99.9037 8.7958 INE849D14CN8 ICICI SEC PD 54D 13-Jun-12 99.7827 8.8319 2 100 99.7827 8.8319 INE916D14JG4 KOTAK MAH PRIME 250D 13-Jun-12 99.7798 8.9500 1 20 99.7798 8.9500 INE705L14164 VODAFONE (I) 15-Jun-12 99.7540 9.0011 1 25 99.7540 9.0011 INE242A14BR5 IOC 20-Jun-12 99.6070 9.0007 2 75 99.6070 9.0007 INE891D14EQ9 REDINGTON (I) 29D 21-Jun-12 99.6027 9.0996 1 5 99.6027 9.0996 INE242A14BV7 IOC 63D 22-Jun-12 99.5581 9.0005 1 150 99.5581 9.0005 INE916D14LB1 KOTAK MAH PRIME 31D 25-Jun-12 99.4638 9.3699 1 25 99.4638 9.3699 INE523E14GK4 L T FIN 67D 26-Jun-12 99.4735 9.1995 1 25 99.4735 9.1995 INE094A14836 HPCL 68D 27-Jun-12 99.4605 8.9993 1 75 99.4605 8.9993 INE532F14DV6 EDELWEISS CAP 365D 27-Jun-12 99.4068 9.9005 2 25 99.4068 9.9005 INE523E14GQ1 L T FIN 90D 28-Jun-12 99.3890 9.3494 1 25 99.3890 9.3494 INE532F14HC7 EDELWEISS FIN SERV 74D 29-Jun-12 99.3873 9.0000 7 550 99.3873 9.0006 INE531F14802 EDELWEISS SECURITIES 45D29-Jun-12 99.3847 9.0384 4 360 99.3873 9.0006 INE804I14CA9 ECL FIN 45D 29-Jun-12 99.3875 8.9977 2 30 99.3873 9.0006 INE976I14DZ0 TATA CAP 364D 19-Jul-12 98.8089 9.9998 1 25 98.8089 9.9998 INE472A14867 BLUE STAR 364D 25-Jul-12 98.6832 9.5499 1 10 98.6832 9.5499 INE036A14225 BSES 343D 23-Oct-12 96.0538 10.6350 1 30 96.0538 10.6350 INE535H14BG0 FULLERTON (I) 364D 7-Dec-12 94.7318 10.9720 2 35 94.7318 10.9720 INE535H14BK2 FULLERTON (I) 365D 6-Feb-13 93.0980 11.0000 1 25 93.0980 11.0000 INE202B14312 DEWAN HOUSING 15-Apr-13 91.5102 10.7500 1 0.05 91.5102 10.7500 =============================================================================================== *: Crores CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : For Secondary Market CP Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CP Deals Page : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CP Deals RICS : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222, rru.data@reuters.com