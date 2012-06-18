Jun 18 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on FIMMDA (Fixed Income Money Market Derivative Association of India). ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE958G14GQ4 RELIGARE FINVEST 91D 19-Jun-12 99.9747 9.2368 1 25 99.9747 9.2368 INE242A14BR5 IOC 20-Jun-12 99.9532 8.5476 3 175 99.9529 8.5998 INE849D14CO6 ICICI SEC PD 58D 20-Jun-12 99.9526 8.6546 1 25 99.9526 8.6546 INE514E14DQ7 EXPORT IMPORT BK OF (I) 21-Jun-12 99.9322 8.2546 1 50 99.9322 8.2546 INE029A14493 BPCL 30D 21-Jun-12 99.9294 8.5957 1 25 99.9294 8.5957 INE804I14BT1 ECL FIN 91D 21-Jun-12 99.9507 9.0017 1 25 99.9507 9.0017 INE891D14EQ9 REDINGTON (I) 29D 21-Jun-12 99.9255 9.0709 1 20 99.9255 9.0709 INE043D14DS5 INFRAST DEV FIN CO 22-Jun-12 99.9046 8.7124 2 200 99.9042 8.7501 INE242A14BV7 IOC 63D 22-Jun-12 99.9058 8.6039 1 25 99.9058 8.6039 INE557F14AP1 NATIONAL HOUSING BK 25-Jun-12 99.8328 8.7329 2 150 99.8325 8.7486 INE468M14175 SHRIRAM EQUIPMENT 25-Jun-12 99.8048 10.1982 1 5 99.8048 10.1982 INE872A14BZ2 SREI INFRAST FIN 364D 26-Jun-12 99.7499 11.4394 1 49 99.7499 11.4394 INE094A14836 HPCL 68D 27-Jun-12 99.7835 8.7993 1 475 99.7835 8.7993 INE881J14563 SREI EQUIPMENT 365D 27-Jun-12 99.7479 10.2499 1 49 99.7479 10.2499 INE958G14GV4 RELIGARE FINVEST 92D 28-Jun-12 99.7479 10.2499 1 5 99.7479 10.2499 INE296A14DL0 BAJAJ FIN 28-Jun-12 99.7786 8.9989 1 5 99.7786 8.9989 INE557F14AR7 NATIONAL HOUSING BK 29-Jun-12 99.7370 8.7498 1 150 99.7370 8.7498 INE532F14HC7 EDELWEISS FIN SERV 74D 29-Jun-12 99.7300 8.9834 5 100 99.7303 8.9733 INE149A14457 TUBE INVESTMENTS OF (I) 29-Jun-12 99.7049 9.8209 1 25 99.7049 9.8209 INE416L14192 EROS INTERNATIONAL 91D 6-Aug-12 98.6073 10.5207 1 0.25 98.6073 10.5207 INE242A14CC5 IOC 86D 5-Sep-12 97.9936 9.4599 3 125 97.9936 9.4599 INE532F14HP9 EDELWEISS FIN SERV 91D 5-Sep-12 97.5838 11.4399 1 15 97.5838 11.4399 INE242A14CB7 IOC 88D 7-Sep-12 97.9438 9.4601 1 25 97.9438 9.4601 INE242A14CD3 IOC 90D 13-Sep-12 97.8017 9.4301 1 200 97.8017 9.4301 INE517H14054 ADVANTA (I) 364D 8-Jan-13 93.8992 11.6821 1 15 93.8992 11.6821 =============================================================================================== *: Crores CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : For Secondary Market CP Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CP Deals Page : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CP Deals RICS : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222, rru.data@reuters.com