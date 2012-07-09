UPDATE 3-N.Korea fires suspected land-to-ship missiles as S.Korea delays THAAD
* Missiles flew about 200 km into sea off east coast - S.Korea
SEOUL South Korea will hold off on installing remaining components of a U.S. anti-missile defense system until it completes an assessment of the system's impact on the environment, the country's presidential office said on Wednesday.