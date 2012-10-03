Oct 3 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on FIMMDA (Fixed Income Money Market Derivative Association of India). ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE001A14GL7 HDFC 91D 8-Oct-12 99.8905 8.0023 1 50 99.8905 8.0023 INE001A14GM5 HDFC 91D 10-Oct-12 99.8468 8.0005 2 100 99.8468 8.0005 INE958G14IG1 RELIGARE FINVEST 60D 16-Oct-12 99.6397 10.9988 2 125 99.6397 10.9988 INE916D14JJ8 KOTAK MAH PRIME 365D 16-Oct-12 99.7310 8.9500 1 50 99.7310 8.9500 INE228A14AV8 USHA MARTIN 90D 18-Oct-12 99.6084 9.5664 1 30 99.6084 9.5664 INE013A14IC7 RELIANCE CAP 209D 23-Oct-12 99.5147 8.8999 2 75 99.5147 8.8999 INE228A14AW6 USHA MARTIN 91D 25-Oct-12 99.4263 9.5731 1 70 99.4263 9.5731 INE532F14IQ5 EDELWEISS FIN SERV 29D 30-Oct-12 99.3753 8.4975 4 530 99.3752 8.4995 INE531F14901 EDELWEISS SECURITIES 29D30-Oct-12 99.3753 8.4975 2 100 99.3752 8.4995 INE532F14IE1 EDELWEISS FIN SERV 91D 1-Nov-12 99.3227 8.5828 1 1 99.3227 8.5828 INE013A14JH4 RELIANCE CAP 91D 7-Nov-12 99.0679 9.8119 1 100 99.0679 9.8119 INE094A14661 HPCL 364D 20-Nov-12 98.9299 8.4002 1 100 98.9299 8.4002 INE242A14CU7 IOC 90D 21-Nov-12 98.9112 8.1997 1 100 98.9112 8.1997 INE532F14IP7 EDELWEISS FIN SERV 56D 22-Nov-12 98.7220 9.4502 1 30 98.7220 9.4502 INE242A14CV5 IOC 88D 23-Nov-12 98.8678 8.1960 3 300 98.8672 8.2002 INE705L14248 VODAFONE INDIA 120D 23-Nov-12 98.8126 8.6002 1 90 98.8126 8.6002 INE242A14DD1 IOC 66D 26-Nov-12 98.8086 8.1501 2 50 98.8086 8.1501 INE043D14EU9 IDFC LTD 140D 30-Nov-12 98.7137 8.2003 1 25 98.7137 8.2003 INE688I14846 FUTURE CAP HOLDINGS 86D 30-Nov-12 98.0982 12.2002 1 25 98.0982 12.2002 INE242A14BB9 INDIAN OIL CORPORATION 7-Dec-12 98.5059 8.6503 1 25 98.5059 8.6503 INE094A14695 HPCL 364D 10-Dec-12 98.5082 8.2500 1 100 98.5082 8.2500 INE242A14DF6 INDIAN OIL CORPORATION 927-Dec-12 98.0511 8.5353 6 550 98.0478 8.5499 INE155A14BN8 TATA MOTORS 174D 31-Dec-12 98.0046 8.3500 1 25 98.0046 8.3500 INE043D14DO4 INFRAST DEVELOPMENT FIN 13-Feb-13 96.8589 8.8999 1 50 96.8589 8.8999 INE705L14180 VODAFONE (I) 363D 13-Mar-13 95.8564 9.7999 1 5 95.8564 9.7999 INE564G14751 FIRST BLUE HOME FIN 364D29-Mar-13 95.5469 9.6109 1 0.1 95.5469 9.6109 =============================================================================================== *: Crores CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : For Secondary Market CP Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CP Deals Page : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CP Deals RICS : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com