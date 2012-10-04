Oct 4 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on FIMMDA (Fixed Income Money Market Derivative Association of India). ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE958G14IG1 RELIGARE FINVEST 60D 16-Oct-12 99.6397 10.9988 1 50 99.6397 10.9988 INE242A14CM4 IOC 90D 22-Oct-12 99.6056 8.0292 3 350 99.6021 8.1008 INE242A14CM4 IOC 90D 22-Oct-12 99.6288 7.9996 1 100 99.6288 7.9996 INE015A14021 RANBAXY LAB 363D 22-Oct-12 99.6265 8.0493 1 75 99.6265 8.0493 INE043D14DP1 IDFC LTD 242D 22-Oct-12 99.6021 8.1008 1 75 99.6021 8.1008 INE494M14056 IFCI FACTORS 364D 22-Oct-12 99.4906 10.3824 1 10 99.4906 10.3824 INE514E14DY1 EXIM 91D 25-Oct-12 99.5431 7.9779 3 280 99.5447 7.9497 INE958G14IC0 RELIGARE FINVEST 91D 25-Oct-12 99.3711 11.0001 1 100 99.3711 11.0001 INE242A14CO0 IOC 90D 29-Oct-12 99.4517 8.0493 1 75 99.4517 8.0493 INE514E14EB7 EXIM 91D 29-Oct-12 99.4702 8.1003 1 75 99.4702 8.1003 INE532F14IQ5 EDELWEISS FIN SERV 29D 30-Oct-12 99.3983 8.4983 5 585 99.3982 8.4995 INE804I14CX1 ECL FIN 29D 30-Oct-12 99.3986 8.4938 1 50 99.3986 8.4938 INE532F14IQ5 EDELWEISS FIN SERV 29D 30-Oct-12 99.4212 8.4997 1 20 99.4212 8.4997 INE532F14ID3 EDELWEISS FIN SERV 91D 31-Oct-12 99.3386 9.0007 1 50 99.3386 9.0007 INE691I14741 L T INFRAST FIN 75D 31-Oct-12 99.3993 8.1696 1 50 99.3993 8.1696 INE242A14CP7 IOC 88D 2-Nov-12 99.3734 8.2197 1 145 99.3734 8.2197 INE976I14HC0 TATA CAP 91D 9-Nov-12 99.1929 8.2497 1 50 99.1929 8.2497 INE514E14EF8 EXIM 77D 30-Nov-12 98.7009 8.4283 1 100 98.7009 8.4283 INE043D14EU9 IDFC LTD 140D 30-Nov-12 98.7509 8.0998 1 25 98.7509 8.0998 INE860H14IK9 ADITYA BIRLA FIN 91D 6-Dec-12 98.5709 8.3997 2 25 98.5709 8.3997 INE242A14DF6 IOC 90D 27-Dec-12 98.1523 8.1798 1 25 98.1523 8.1798 INE242A14DF6 IOC 90D 27-Dec-12 98.1717 8.1898 1 25 98.1717 8.1898 INE020B14136 RECL 179D 1-Feb-13 97.3653 8.2999 1 50 97.3653 8.2999 INE043D14DO4 INFRAST DEVELOPMENT FIN 13-Feb-13 96.9497 8.6999 1 50 96.9497 8.6999 INE705L14149 VODAFONE (I) 365D 20-Feb-13 96.8288 8.6000 1 25 96.8288 8.6000 INE001A14GT0 HDFC 216D 12-Mar-13 96.3687 8.6501 2 50 96.3687 8.6501 INE242A14BO2 INDIAN OIL CORPORATION 15-Mar-13 96.3302 8.5833 2 75 96.3439 8.5501 INE175K14AJ5 MORGAN STANLEY 363D 15-Apr-13 94.9624 10.0325 1 0.1 94.9624 10.0325 INE523E14HM8 L T FIN 209D 30-Apr-13 94.8695 9.4899 1 25 94.8695 9.4899 INE523H14HW0 JM FIN PRODUCTS 364D 14-Jun-13 93.4678 10.0825 1 25 93.4678 10.0825 INE134E14485 PFC 364D 6-Sep-13 92.6641 8.6000 1 25 92.6641 8.6000 =============================================================================================== *: Crores CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : For Secondary Market CP Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CP Deals Page : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CP Deals RICS : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com