Oct 9 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on FIMMDA (Fixed Income Money Market Derivative Association of India). ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE001A14GM5 HDFC 91D 10-Oct-12 99.9776 8.1656 4 150 99.9776 8.1778 INE916D14LT3 KOTAK MAH PRIME 91D 10-Oct-12 99.9775 8.2143 1 100 99.9775 8.2143 INE242A14CM4 IOC 90D 22-Oct-12 99.7123 8.1010 1 25 99.7123 8.1010 INE242A14CN2 IOC 89D 23-Oct-12 99.6872 8.1807 2 100 99.6868 8.1912 INE416L14267 EROS INTERNATIONAL 90D 25-Oct-12 99.5410 10.5192 1 1 99.5410 10.5192 INE514E14EB7 EXIM 91D 29-Oct-12 99.5554 8.1502 1 200 99.5554 8.1502 INE532F14IQ5 EDELWEISS FIN SERV 29D 30-Oct-12 99.5133 8.5007 3 90 99.5133 8.5007 INE804I14CX1 ECL FIN 29D 30-Oct-12 99.5143 8.4831 1 50 99.5143 8.4831 INE804I14CX1 ECL FIN 29D 30-Oct-12 99.5370 8.4891 1 50 99.5370 8.4891 INE523E14HK2 L T FIN 30D 31-Oct-12 99.5022 8.3003 2 250 99.5022 8.3003 INE001A14FH7 HDFC 364D 1-Nov-12 99.4828 8.2504 1 25 99.4828 8.2504 INE242A14CV5 IOC 88D 23-Nov-12 98.9943 8.2402 1 25 98.9943 8.2402 INE242A14CY9 IOC 90D 5-Dec-12 98.7456 8.2799 1 15 98.7456 8.2799 INE242A14BA1 INDIAN OIL CORPORATION 6-Dec-12 98.6983 8.2998 1 150 98.6983 8.2998 INE242A14BA1 INDIAN OIL CORPORATION 6-Dec-12 98.7204 8.3001 1 55 98.7204 8.3001 INE001A14GP8 HDFC 142D 7-Dec-12 98.6682 8.3503 2 100 98.6682 8.3503 INE013A14HK2 RELIANCE CAP 364D 7-Dec-12 98.6088 8.7280 1 9 98.6088 8.7280 INE029A14568 BPCL 76D 20-Dec-12 98.3929 8.2802 1 50 98.3929 8.2802 INE296A14DP1 BAJAJ FIN 207D 28-Dec-12 98.1542 8.5798 1 50 98.1542 8.5798 INE155A14BO6 TATA MOTORS 171D 28-Dec-12 98.2248 8.3501 1 25 98.2248 8.3501 INE001A14GU8 HDFC 179D 8-Feb-13 97.1648 8.7299 1 25 97.1648 8.7299 INE043D14DO4 INFRAST DEVELOPMENT FIN 13-Feb-13 97.0782 8.6500 1 24 97.0782 8.6500 INE242A14BN4 INDIAN OIL CORPORATION 22-Feb-13 96.9485 8.5100 1 20 96.9485 8.5100 INE296A14EJ2 BAJAJ FIN 182D 8-Apr-13 95.6006 9.2800 1 25 95.6006 9.2800 INE001A14GO1 HDFC 342D 25-Jun-13 94.0814 8.9000 1 50 94.0814 8.9000 INE134E14501 PFC 273D 28-Jun-13 94.2067 8.6000 2 75 94.2067 8.6000 INE134E14501 PFC 273D 28-Jun-13 94.1858 8.6000 2 50 94.1858 8.6000 INE001A14GZ7 HDFC 364D 28-Aug-13 92.6519 8.9900 1 25 92.6519 8.9900 INE001A14HD2 HDFC 364D 6-Sep-13 92.4542 9.0000 1 25 92.4542 9.0000 =============================================================================================== *: Crores CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : For Secondary Market CP Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CP Deals Page : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CP Deals RICS : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com