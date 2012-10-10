UPDATE 1-India's RCom shares rise after debt deal with lenders
* Bank-led restructuring possible if deals not clinched (Updates with analyst quote, background)
Oct 10 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on FIMMDA (Fixed Income Money Market Derivative Association of India). ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE790I14766 INVESTSMART FIN SERV88D 12-Oct-12 99.9543 8.3441 1 40 99.9543 8.3441 INE094A14927 HPCL 83D 25-Oct-12 99.6682 8.1007 1 25 99.6682 8.1007 INE532F14IQ5 EDELWEISS FIN SERV 29D 30-Oct-12 99.5366 8.4969 4 210 99.5364 8.5001 INE532F14IQ5 EDELWEISS FIN SERV 29D 30-Oct-12 99.5599 8.4919 1 200 99.5599 8.4919 INE094A14919 HPCL 90D 30-Oct-12 99.5581 8.1005 1 25 99.5581 8.1005 INE774D14CX7 MAH MAH FIN SERV 92D 6-Nov-12 99.3890 8.3106 1 50 99.3890 8.3106 INE242A14CW3 IOC 90D 29-Nov-12 98.8759 8.2992 2 25 98.8759 8.2992 INE001A14GP8 HDFC 142D 7-Dec-12 98.6905 8.3502 1 50 98.6905 8.3502 INE013A14HK2 RELIANCE CAP 364D 7-Dec-12 98.5515 9.2495 1 40 98.5515 9.2495 INE001A14GR4 HDFC 138D 12-Dec-12 98.5792 8.3503 1 50 98.5792 8.3503 INE511C14FW0 MAGMA FINCORP 147D 20-Dec-12 98.3076 8.8501 1 25 98.3076 8.8501 INE242A14DE9 IOC 89D 24-Dec-12 98.3231 8.3001 1 100 98.3231 8.3001 INE705L14149 VODAFONE (I) 365D 20-Feb-13 96.9615 8.6001 1 25 96.9615 8.6001 INE261F14384 NABARD 364D 22-Feb-13 96.9694 8.4499 1 50 96.9694 8.4499 INE134E14501 PFC 273D 28-Jun-13 94.2067 8.6000 1 100 94.2067 8.6000 INE001A14HD2 HDFC 364D 6-Sep-13 92.4908 8.9800 1 50 92.4908 8.9800 =============================================================================================== *: Crores CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : For Secondary Market CP Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CP Deals Page : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CP Deals RICS : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com
