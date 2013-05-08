UPDATE 1-Japan's factory output growth hits 6-yr high in April on solid exports
* Japan economy recovering on robust global demand, exports (Adds detail, background)
May 8 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on FIMMDA (Fixed Income Money Market Derivative Association of India). ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE140A14738 PIRAMAL ENTERPRISES 49D 9-May-13 99.9790 7.6666 1 25 99.9790 7.6666 INE705L14321 VODAFONE INDIA 120D 10-May-13 99.9560 8.0335 1 118 99.9560 8.0335 INE001A14GB8 HDFC 364D 10-May-13 99.9582 7.6226 3 100 99.9581 7.6500 INE763G14858 ICICI SECURITIES 60D 10-May-13 99.9567 7.9057 2 50 99.9567 7.9057 INE013A14IL8 RELIANCE CAP 364D 15-May-13 99.8411 8.2987 1 75 99.8411 8.2987 INE140A14852 PIRAMAL ENTERPRISES 41D 15-May-13 99.8478 7.9482 2 35 99.8478 7.9482 INE306N14761 TATA CAP FIN SERV 44D 16-May-13 99.8228 8.0991 1 200 99.8228 8.0991 INE140A14860 PIRAMAL ENTERPRISES 43D 17-May-13 99.8044 7.9482 1 50 99.8044 7.9482 INE916D14KX7 KOTAK MAH PRIME 364D 20-May-13 99.7344 8.1002 1 50 99.7344 8.1002 INE306N14787 TATA CAP FIN SERV 52D 27-May-13 99.5879 7.9494 2 50 99.5879 7.9494 INE860H14KN9 ADITYA BIRLA FIN 75D 28-May-13 99.5801 8.1005 1 25 99.5801 8.1005 INE804I14EI8 ECL FIN 29D 29-May-13 99.5420 7.9971 1 40 99.5420 7.9971 INE523E14IP9 L T FIN 64D 31-May-13 99.4960 8.0388 1 100 99.4960 8.0388 INE236A14EG4 HCL INFOSYSTEMS 29D 31-May-13 99.3903 9.7350 1 50 99.3903 9.7350 INE749A14BH0 JINDAL STEEL POWER 64D 31-May-13 99.5261 7.8999 1 25 99.5261 7.8999 INE071G14492 ICICI HOME FIN 61D 3-Jun-13 99.4306 8.0393 1 50 99.4306 8.0393 INE242A14ER9 IOC 59D 7-Jun-13 99.3516 7.9404 1 25 99.3516 7.9404 INE958G14KF9 RELIGARE FINVEST 91D 27-Jun-13 98.6953 9.6502 1 100 98.6953 9.6502 INE134E14501 PFC 273D 28-Jun-13 98.9151 7.8496 2 125 98.9151 7.8496 INE134E14501 PFC 273D 28-Jun-13 98.9562 7.7000 1 90 98.9562 7.7000 INE557F14BI4 NATIONAL HOUSING BK86D 28-Jun-13 98.9562 7.7001 1 55 98.9562 7.7001 INE094A14BC2 HPCL 53D 28-Jun-13 98.9007 7.9550 1 50 98.9007 7.9550 INE535H14CK0 FULLERTON INDIA 363D 2-Jul-13 98.5620 9.6823 1 3 98.5620 9.6823 INE667F14572 SUNDARAM BNP 364D 8-Jul-13 98.6060 8.6001 1 10 98.6060 8.6001 INE140A14621 PIRAMAL ENTERPRISES168D 11-Jul-13 98.4868 8.7626 1 25 98.4868 8.7626 INE155A14CO4 TATA MOTORS 90D 25-Jul-13 98.2232 8.4649 1 50 98.2232 8.4649 INE705L14370 VODAFONE INDIA 365D 25-Apr-14 92.1978 8.8000 1 10 92.1978 8.8000 INE296A14FB6 BAJAJ FIN 357D 29-Apr-14 92.1985 8.7000 1 5 92.1985 8.7000 =============================================================================================== *: Crores
NEW DELHI India is set to hang onto its status as the world's fastest growing major economy thanks to stronger consumer demand, if data due out later on Wednesday matches economists expectations for a 7.1 percent year-on-year expansion in the March quarter.