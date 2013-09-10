Sep 10 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on FIMMDA (Fixed Income Money Market Derivative Association of India). ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE804I14FC8 ECL FIN 60D 17-Sep-13 99.7990 10.5018 1 50 99.7990 10.5018 INE975F14AN0 KOTAK MAH INV 90D 18-Sep-13 99.7352 12.1136 1 1 99.7352 12.1136 INE114A14865 SAIL 90D 23-Sep-13 99.6274 10.5006 1 150 99.6274 10.5006 INE532F14LW7 EDELWEISS FIN SERV 28D 26-Sep-13 99.5418 10.5008 1 250 99.5418 10.5008 INE804I14FD6 ECL FIN 70D 27-Sep-13 99.5133 10.5008 1 100 99.5133 10.5008 INE977J14940 TRAPTI TRADING INV 59D 27-Sep-13 99.5331 10.7011 1 50 99.5331 10.7011 INE296A14FH3 BAJAJ FIN 87D 27-Sep-13 99.4397 12.0978 1 17.4 99.4397 12.0978 INE155A14CN6 TATA MOTORS 182D 22-Oct-13 98.7247 11.4999 1 10 98.7247 11.4999 INE514E14EH4 EXIM 365D 8-Nov-13 98.3282 10.6997 1 100 98.3282 10.6997 =============================================================================================== *: Crores CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CP Deals Page : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CP Deals RICS : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com