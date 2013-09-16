Sep 16 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on FIMMDA (Fixed Income Money Market Derivative Association of India). ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE261F14491 NATIONAL BK FOR AGRICULT18-Sep-13 99.9425 10.4998 1 150 99.9425 10.4998 INE268A14554 STERLITE INDUSTRIES (IND19-Sep-13 99.9080 11.2036 1 3 99.9080 11.2036 INE774D14EU9 MAH MAH FIN SERV 31D 23-Sep-13 99.7990 10.5018 1 25 99.7990 10.5018 INE557F14BR5 NATIONAL HOUSING BK 82D 25-Sep-13 99.7418 10.4986 1 6 99.7418 10.4986 INE532F14LW7 EDELWEISS FIN SERV 28D 26-Sep-13 99.7063 10.7516 1 130 99.7063 10.7516 INE013A14MY3 RELIANCE CAP 88D 18-Oct-13 98.9933 11.5994 1 25 98.9933 11.5994 INE020E14AR9 STCI FIN 363D 31-Oct-13 98.5780 11.7004 1 20 98.5780 11.7004 INE202B14866 DEWAN HOUSING FIN CORP. 31-Oct-13 98.3930 13.2474 1 7 98.3930 13.2474 INE140A14AX1 PIRAMAL ENTERPRISES 86D 7-Nov-13 98.3536 11.7499 1 25 98.3536 11.7499 INE242A14DS9 INDIAN OIL CORPORATION 3 8-Nov-13 98.4930 10.7398 1 200 98.4930 10.7398 INE481G14063 ULTRATECH CEMENT 60D 12-Nov-13 98.3353 10.8404 2 41 98.3353 10.8404 INE261F14442 NATIONAL BK FOR AGRICULT15-Nov-13 98.2936 10.7398 1 110 98.2936 10.7398 INE261F14442 NATIONAL BK FOR AGRICULT15-Nov-13 98.2429 10.8802 1 100 98.2429 10.8802 INE020B14185 RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CO31-Jul-14 91.8073 10.2750 2 20 91.7890 10.3000 =============================================================================================== *: Crores CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CP Deals Page : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CP Deals RICS : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com