Oct 15 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on FIMMDA (Fixed Income Money Market Derivative Association of India). ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE205A14135 SESA GOA 364D 21-Oct-13 99.8490 9.1974 2 210 99.8498 9.1509 INE871D14EW9 IL & FS 91D 21-Oct-13 99.8503 9.1204 1 100 99.8503 9.1204 INE523H14LZ5 JM FIN PRODUCTS 27D 23-Oct-13 99.7944 9.3998 1 25 99.7944 9.3998 INE140A14AV5 PIRAMAL ENTERPRISES 81D 28-Oct-13 99.6769 9.1011 1 50 99.6769 9.1011 INE531F14AN1 EDELWEISS SECURITIES28D 29-Oct-13 99.6370 9.4984 1 100 99.6370 9.4984 INE463A14CE3 BERGER PAINTS INDIA 30D 31-Oct-13 99.6005 9.1501 2 40 99.6005 9.1500 INE020E14CF0 STCI FIN 90D 5-Dec-13 98.4613 11.1844 1 3 98.4613 11.1844 INE085A14271 CHAMBAL FERTILISERS 6-Dec-13 98.7132 9.1501 3 110 98.7132 9.1501 INE242A14FB0 IOC 60D 13-Dec-13 98.5792 8.9166 3 225 98.5755 8.9399 INE202B14759 DEWAN HOUSING FIN 210D 16-Dec-13 98.4613 9.2000 1 25 98.4613 9.2000 INE121A14HS6 CHOLAMANDALAM 363D 13-Mar-14 96.1439 9.8250 1 50 96.1439 9.8250 =============================================================================================== *: Crores