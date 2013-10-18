BRIEF-India cenbank announces revised prompt corrective action framework for banks
* Provisions of the revised PCA framework will be effective from April 1, 2017
Oct 18 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on FIMMDA (Fixed Income Money Market Derivative Association of India). ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE205A14135 SESA GOA 364D 21-Oct-13 99.9241 9.2415 2 42 99.9241 9.2415 INE514E14EV5 EXIM 60D 25-Oct-13 99.8352 8.6091 2 45 99.8373 8.4975 INE531F14AN1 EDELWEISS SECURITIES28D 29-Oct-13 99.7149 9.4873 5 430 99.7145 9.5005 INE532F14ML8 EDELWEISS FIN SERV 28D 29-Oct-13 99.7152 9.4772 2 75 99.7152 9.4772 INE531F14AN1 EDELWEISS SECURITIES28D 29-Oct-13 99.7926 9.4823 1 50 99.7926 9.4823 INE523E14JX1 L T FIN 30D 31-Oct-13 99.6769 9.1011 1 450 99.6769 9.1011 INE149A14622 TUBE INVESTMENTS OF 30D 31-Oct-13 99.6787 9.0502 2 100 99.6787 9.0502 INE085A14297 CHAMBAL FERTILISERS 20D31-Oct-13 99.6787 9.0502 1 25 99.6787 9.0502 INE912E14EG2 SBI GLOBAL FACTORS 22D 31-Oct-13 99.7513 9.1002 1 5 99.7513 9.1002 INE140A14BH2 PIRAMAL ENTERPRISES 88D 25-Nov-13 99.0206 9.5004 2 50 99.0206 9.5004 INE020B14144 REC 365D 26-Nov-13 99.1298 8.9003 1 75 99.1298 8.9003 INE140A14AR3 PIRAMAL ENTERPRISES 150D 2-Dec-13 98.8423 9.5002 1 5 98.8423 9.5002 INE514E14FG3 EXIM 105D 27-Jan-14 97.5109 9.2249 8 200 97.5109 9.2249 =============================================================================================== *: Crores CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CP Deals Page : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CP Deals RICS : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com
* Provisions of the revised PCA framework will be effective from April 1, 2017
Apr 13The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOCS (MIFOR Swaps) for three years was 6.73 percent on Thursday TENOR BID/OFFER 2 YEARS 6.49/6.58 3 YEARS 6.66/6.73 4 YEARS 6.76/6.84 5 YEARS 7.01/7.08 7 YEARS 6.96/7.26 10 YEARS 6.89/7.19 The above dollar rupee swap rates are a simple average of the bid and offer rates quoted by 6 market participants.The floating benchmark used here is the si