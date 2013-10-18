India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOCS for 3 years 6.73 pct

Apr 13The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOCS (MIFOR Swaps) for three years was 6.73 percent on Thursday TENOR BID/OFFER 2 YEARS 6.49/6.58 3 YEARS 6.66/6.73 4 YEARS 6.76/6.84 5 YEARS 7.01/7.08 7 YEARS 6.96/7.26 10 YEARS 6.89/7.19 The above dollar rupee swap rates are a simple average of the bid and offer rates quoted by 6 market participants.The floating benchmark used here is the si