Oct 25 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on FIMMDA (Fixed Income Money Market Derivative Association of India). ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE531F14AN1 EDELWEISS SECURITIES 28D29-Oct-13 99.8964 9.4660 2 135 99.8960 9.4999 INE532F14ML8 EDELWEISS FIN SERV 28D 29-Oct-13 99.8964 9.4633 1 70 99.8964 9.4633 INE463A14CE3 BERGER PAINTS 30D 31-Oct-13 99.8498 9.1509 1 15 99.8498 9.1509 INE202B14866 DEWAN HOUSING FIN CORP. 31-Oct-13 99.7857 13.0646 1 2 99.7857 13.0646 INE523H14LU6 JM FIN PRODUCTS 60D 11-Nov-13 99.5595 9.4996 1 10 99.5595 9.4996 INE126A14AC4 E.I.D. PARRY (INDIA) 34D13-Nov-13 99.5311 9.0503 1 50 99.5311 9.0503 INE077E14544 ESSEL MINING 175D 15-Nov-13 99.4792 9.0994 2 100 99.4792 9.0994 INE020B14144 REC 365D 26-Nov-13 99.2955 8.9300 1 75 99.2955 8.9300 INE033L14922 TATA CAP HOUSING FIN 62D 2-Dec-13 99.1444 8.9997 1 25 99.1444 8.9997 INE140A14AR3 PIRAMAL ENTERPRISES150D 2-Dec-13 99.0212 9.4946 1 5 99.0212 9.4946 INE514E14EJ0 EXIM 365D 4-Dec-13 99.1158 8.8003 1 125 99.1158 8.8003 INE981F14064 L T INFRAST 183D 10-Dec-13 98.8511 9.2222 1 20 98.8511 9.2222 INE202B14940 DEWAN HOUSING FIN 91D 12-Dec-13 98.8394 8.9290 1 50 98.8394 8.9290 INE242A14FB0 IOC 60D 13-Dec-13 98.7931 9.1000 1 50 98.7931 9.1000 INE140A14CL2 PIRAMAL ENTERPRISES 20-Dec-13 98.6440 8.9597 1 50 98.6440 8.9597 INE114A14964 SAIL 73D 20-Dec-13 98.5775 9.4054 1 50 98.5775 9.4054 INE896L14104 INDOSTAR CAP FIN 365D 20-Dec-13 98.5775 9.4054 1 50 98.5775 9.4054 INE140A14AW3 PIRAMAL ENTERPRISES138D 23-Dec-13 98.5723 8.9603 1 25 98.5723 8.9603 INE557F14BW5 NATIONAL HOUSING BK67D 27-Dec-13 98.5072 8.7798 1 200 98.5072 8.7798 INE155A14DC7 TATA MOTORS 86D 16-Jan-14 97.9508 9.2001 1 200 97.9508 9.2001 INE958G14KI3 RELIGARE FINVEST 364D 25-Mar-14 96.1228 9.7501 1 0.8 96.1228 9.7501 INE296A14FA8 BAJAJ FIN 365D 18-Apr-14 95.4030 10.0500 1 5 95.4030 10.0500 INE660A14IS1 SUNDARAM FIN 364D 21-Apr-14 95.3279 10.0500 1 25 95.3279 10.0500 INE851M14578 VOLKSWAGEN FIN 345D 25-Apr-14 95.2053 10.1000 1 25 95.2053 10.1000 INE020B14185 REC 357D 31-Jul-14 93.3901 9.3600 1 25 93.3901 9.3600 =============================================================================================== *: Crores