Oct 28 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on FIMMDA (Fixed Income Money Market Derivative Association of India). ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE531F14AN1 EDELWEISS SECURITIES 28D29-Oct-13 99.9740 9.4925 3 280 99.9740 9.4925 INE532F14ML8 EDELWEISS FIN SERV 28D 29-Oct-13 99.9741 9.4559 1 75 99.9741 9.4559 INE523E14JX1 L T FIN 30D 31-Oct-13 99.9253 9.0953 2 350 99.9253 9.0953 INE020E14CC7 STCI FIN 90D 5-Nov-13 99.7868 9.7480 1 65 99.7868 9.7480 INE871D14FE4 IL &FS 61D 5-Nov-13 99.7778 10.1605 1 55 99.7778 10.1605 INE851M14750 VOLKSWAGEN FIN 59D 8-Nov-13 99.7259 9.1201 1 25 99.7259 9.1201 INE205A14242 SESA GOA 62D 18-Nov-13 99.3728 10.9701 1 18 99.3728 10.9701 INE020B14144 REC 365D 26-Nov-13 99.2933 8.9580 1 105 99.2933 8.9580 INE532F14JF6 EDELWEISS FIN SERV 365D 26-Nov-13 99.2544 9.4548 1 25 99.2544 9.4548 INE532F14MP9 EDELWEISS FIN SERV 31D 28-Nov-13 99.1996 9.5001 2 175 99.1996 9.5001 INE306N14AH4 TATA CAP FIN SERV 51D 29-Nov-13 99.2197 8.9703 1 150 99.2197 8.9703 INE306N14AF8 TATA CAP FIN SERV 64D 6-Dec-13 99.0501 8.9749 3 100 99.0475 9.0001 INE140A14AN2 PIRAMAL ENTERPRISES 154D 6-Dec-13 99.0528 8.9496 1 25 99.0528 8.9496 INE242A14FB0 IOC 60D 13-Dec-13 98.8905 9.1002 1 5 98.8905 9.1002 INE532F14JP5 EDELWEISS FIN SERV 365D 27-Dec-13 98.3056 10.4853 1 100 98.3056 10.4853 INE916D14OJ8 KOTAK MAH PRIME 364D 30-Dec-13 98.4695 9.1502 1 15 98.4695 9.1502 INE020B14185 REC 357D 31-Jul-14 93.3901 9.3600 2 50 93.3901 9.3600 INE523E14KC3 L T FIN 364D 7-Oct-14 91.4886 9.8999 1 15 91.4886 9.8999 =============================================================================================== *: Crores