Dec 31 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on FIMMDA (Fixed Income Money Market Derivative Association of India). ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE532F14MS3 EDELWEISS FIN SERV 68D 20-Jan-14 99.5208 9.2500 1 5 99.5208 9.2500 INE094A14BR0 HPCL 28D 21-Jan-14 99.5364 8.5001 1 25 99.5364 8.5001 INE532F14MW5 EDELWEISS FIN SERV 65D 24-Jan-14 99.3421 10.5097 1 50 99.3421 10.5097 INE804I14FU0 ECL FIN 63D 24-Jan-14 99.3286 10.2799 1 5 99.3286 10.2799 INE094A14BQ2 HPCL 34D 27-Jan-14 99.3982 8.4995 1 25 99.3982 8.4995 INE481G14097 ULTRATECH CEMENT 60D 31-Jan-14 99.2491 8.9081 1 100 99.2491 8.9081 INE945G14CE6 RELIGARE SECURITIES 60D 31-Jan-14 99.1214 10.4365 1 50 99.1214 10.4365 INE729N14095 TVS CREDIT SERV 52D 31-Jan-14 99.1718 10.1606 2 50 99.1718 10.1606 INE804I14FX4 ECL FIN 67D 7-Feb-14 99.0542 9.1714 1 150 99.0542 9.1714 INE786A14225 JK LAKSHMI CEMENT 60D 7-Feb-14 99.0060 9.6435 1 1 99.0060 9.6435 INE514E14FH1 EXIM 60D 11-Feb-14 99.0032 8.7499 1 50 99.0032 8.7499 INE866I14HV3 INDIA INFOLINE FIN 60D 11-Feb-14 98.8455 10.1503 1 5 98.8455 10.1503 INE804I14GC6 ECL FIN 67D 14-Feb-14 98.8481 9.4521 1 150 98.8481 9.4521 INE043D14FS0 IDFC 364D 20-Feb-14 98.8194 8.5503 1 97 98.8194 8.5503 INE126A14AN1 E.I.D. PARRY (INDIA) 63D21-Feb-14 98.7711 8.7333 1 30 98.7711 8.7333 INE114A14AD8 SAIL 59D 21-Feb-14 98.7777 8.6858 1 4 98.7777 8.6858 INE140A14DB1 PIRAMAL ENTER 90D 24-Feb-14 98.6987 8.7498 2 150 98.6987 8.7498 INE043D14FT8 IDFC 364D 24-Feb-14 98.7280 8.5502 1 100 98.7280 8.5502 INE306N14AR3 TATA CAP FIN SERV 91D 24-Feb-14 98.6860 8.9999 1 25 98.6860 8.9999 INE296A14GN9 BAJAJ FIN 91D 24-Feb-14 98.6860 8.9999 1 25 98.6860 8.9999 INE705L14347 VODAFONE (I) 365D 25-Feb-14 98.6390 8.9932 1 50 98.6390 8.9932 INE140A14CF4 PIRAMAL ENTER 140D 26-Feb-14 98.6323 8.8795 1 100 98.6323 8.8795 INE137K14063 HPCL-MITTAL ENERGY 60D 28-Feb-14 98.5821 8.8979 1 100 98.5821 8.8979 INE155A14DH6 TATA MOTORS 88D 28-Feb-14 98.5971 8.8024 1 75 98.5971 8.8024 INE975F14AW1 KOTAK MAH 98D 28-Feb-14 98.5555 9.0673 1 60 98.5555 9.0673 INE660A14KB3 SUNDARAM FIN 90D 4-Mar-14 98.4838 8.9196 1 5 98.4838 8.9196 INE860H14NP8 ADITYA BIRLA FIN 91D 6-Mar-14 98.4312 8.9498 1 5 98.4312 8.9498 INE667F14861 SUNDARAM BNP 365D 29-Apr-14 96.9443 9.7499 1 5 96.9443 9.7499 INE020B14193 REC 360D 26-Sep-14 93.4602 9.5301 1 25 93.4602 9.5301 INE001A14JM9 HDFC 364D 2-Dec-14 91.8027 9.6999 1 6 91.8027 9.6999 =============================================================================================== *: Crores CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CP Deals Page : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CP Deals RICS : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com