Jan 1 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on FIMMDA (Fixed Income Money Market Derivative Association of India). ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE860H14NB8 ADITYA BIRLA FIN 64D 3-Jan-14 99.9513 8.8921 1 75 99.9513 8.8921 INE860H14NB8 ADITYA BIRLA FIN 64D 3-Jan-14 99.9756 8.9082 1 25 99.9756 8.9082 INE774D14FI1 MAH MAH FIN SERV 68D 6-Jan-14 99.8796 8.7998 1 196.7 99.8796 8.7998 INE013A14OI2 RELIANCE CAP 60D 10-Jan-14 99.7798 8.9500 1 25 99.7798 8.9500 INE511C14JC4 MAGMA FINCORP 62D 20-Jan-14 99.5435 9.2993 1 5 99.5435 9.2993 INE958G14LK7 RELIGARE FINVEST 62D 20-Jan-14 99.5386 9.3995 1 5 99.5386 9.3995 INE532F14MW5 EDELWEISS FIN SERV 65D 24-Jan-14 99.3422 10.5081 1 50 99.3422 10.5081 INE532F14NH4 EDELWEISS FIN SERV 30D 31-Jan-14 99.2455 9.2495 7 1000 99.2455 9.2495 INE531F14AR2 EDELWEISS SECURITIES 30D31-Jan-14 99.2455 9.2495 3 500 99.2455 9.2495 INE804I14GH5 ECL FIN 30D 31-Jan-14 99.2455 9.2495 3 300 99.2455 9.2495 INE729N14095 TVS CREDIT SERV 52D 31-Jan-14 99.1727 10.1494 2 50 99.1727 10.1494 INE958G14LM3 RELIGARE FINVEST 60D 31-Jan-14 99.1795 10.0653 1 10 99.1795 10.0653 INE179J14927 BIRLA TMT HOLDINGS 60D 3-Feb-14 99.1604 9.3651 1 10 99.1604 9.3651 INE804I14FX4 ECL FIN 67D 7-Feb-14 99.0173 9.7904 1 150 99.0173 9.7904 INE916D14PS6 KOTAK MAH PRIME 273D 10-Feb-14 99.0395 8.8496 1 26.65 99.0395 8.8496 INE804I14GC6 ECL FIN 67D 14-Feb-14 98.8112 9.9803 1 150 98.8112 9.9803 INE532F14LU1 EDELWEISS FIN SERV 180D 24-Feb-14 98.6162 9.4847 1 10 98.6162 9.4847 INE001A14JL1 HDFC 90D 25-Feb-14 98.6716 9.0999 1 25 98.6716 9.0999 INE043D14GT6 IDFC 85D 25-Feb-14 98.6716 9.0999 1 25 98.6716 9.0999 INE975G14031 ILFS TRANSPORTATION 59D 27-Feb-14 98.2810 11.2002 1 50 98.2810 11.2002 INE280A14013 TITAN INDUSTRIES 90D 3-Mar-14 98.5385 8.8747 1 100 98.5385 8.8747 INE860H14NP8 ADITYA BIRLA FIN 91D 6-Mar-14 98.4889 8.7502 1 50 98.4889 8.7502 INE077E14569 ESSEL MINING 270D 7-Mar-14 98.4442 8.8745 1 195 98.4442 8.8745 INE729N14046 TVS CREDIT SERV 349D 25-Mar-14 97.6816 10.4374 1 25 97.6816 10.4374 =============================================================================================== *: Crores CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CP Deals Page : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CP Deals RICS : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com