Jan 8 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on FIMMDA (Fixed Income Money Market Derivative Association of India). ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE306N14AL6 TATA CAP FIN SERV 69D 9-Jan-14 99.9756 8.9082 3 300 99.9756 8.9082 INE001A14JF3 HDFC 74D 10-Jan-14 99.9515 8.8471 3 325 99.9513 8.8921 INE140A14CV1 PIRAMAL ENTERPRISES 62D 13-Jan-14 99.8782 8.9022 3 100 99.8782 8.9022 INE749A14BS7 JINDAL STEEL POWER 61D 13-Jan-14 99.8782 8.9022 2 100 99.8782 8.9022 INE851M14933 VOLKSWAGEN FIN 53D 13-Jan-14 99.8769 8.9974 1 25 99.8769 8.9974 INE140A14CU3 PIRAMAL ENTERPRISES 62D 14-Jan-14 99.8539 8.9008 1 50 99.8539 8.9008 INE860H14MY2 ADITYA BIRLA FIN 88D 17-Jan-14 99.7810 8.9012 2 150 99.7810 8.9012 INE001A14JI7 HDFC 77D 21-Jan-14 99.7162 7.9909 1 150 99.7162 7.9909 INE759E14646 LT FINCORP 90D 21-Jan-14 99.6805 8.9993 1 25 99.6805 8.9993 INE532F14MY1 EDELWEISS FIN SERV 61D 21-Jan-14 99.6663 9.4006 1 7 99.6663 9.4006 INE514E14FG3 EXIM 105D 27-Jan-14 99.5899 8.3502 1 50 99.5899 8.3502 INE094A14BQ2 HPCL 34D 27-Jan-14 99.5899 8.3502 1 50 99.5899 8.3502 INE033L14955 TATA CAP HOUSING FIN90D 27-Jan-14 99.5703 8.7510 1 25 99.5703 8.7510 INE306N14AK8 TATA CAP FIN SERV 90D 27-Jan-14 99.5703 8.7510 1 25 99.5703 8.7510 INE881J14FG5 SREI EQUIPMENT FIN 28D 30-Jan-14 99.4706 9.2504 1 5 99.4706 9.2504 INE532F14NH4 EDELWEISS FIN SERV 30D 31-Jan-14 99.4887 8.5267 3 625 99.4461 9.2409 INE532F14NH4 EDELWEISS FIN SERV 30D 31-Jan-14 99.4206 9.2488 3 370 99.4216 9.2324 INE531F14AR2 EDELWEISS SECURITIES 30D31-Jan-14 99.4733 8.7839 3 300 99.4614 8.9843 INE531F14AR2 EDELWEISS SECURITIES 30D31-Jan-14 99.4248 9.1813 3 275 99.4362 8.9980 INE804I14GH5 ECL FIN 30D 31-Jan-14 99.4940 8.4377 1 50 99.4940 8.4377 INE958G14LM3 RELIGARE FINVEST 60D 31-Jan-14 99.4049 9.5005 1 5 99.4049 9.5005 INE557F14BZ8 NATIONAL HOUSING BK 60D 3-Feb-14 99.3907 8.9503 1 5 99.3907 8.9503 INE019A14072 JSW STEEL 61D 4-Feb-14 99.3630 8.9998 1 25 99.3630 8.9998 INE205A14432 SESA STERLITE 88D 24-Feb-14 98.8748 8.8377 1 100 98.8748 8.8377 INE804I14GK9 ECL FIN 55D 25-Feb-14 98.8418 9.0999 1 25 98.8418 9.0999 INE055A14AE1 CENTURY TEXTILES AND60D 25-Feb-14 98.9110 8.5502 1 5 98.9110 8.5502 INE140A14CH0 PIRAMAL ENTERPRISES 140D27-Feb-14 98.8044 8.8335 1 100 98.8044 8.8335 INE306N14AM4 TATA CAP FIN SERV 113D 28-Feb-14 98.7879 8.7813 2 200 98.7879 8.7813 INE036A14423 RELIANCE INFRAST 60D 28-Feb-14 98.6153 10.2502 1 25 98.6153 10.2502 INE860H14NW4 ADITYA BIRLA FIN 60D 4-Mar-14 98.7148 8.6401 1 100 98.7148 8.6401 INE001A14JG1 HDFC 128D 6-Mar-14 98.6665 8.6545 2 90 98.6665 8.6545 INE114A14AG1 SAIL 59D 7-Mar-14 98.6769 8.4380 1 125 98.6769 8.4380 INE192A14119 TATA GLOBAL BEVERAGES 7-Mar-14 98.6364 8.6999 1 75 98.6364 8.6999 INE866I14HX9 INDIA INFOLINE FIN 89D 12-Mar-14 98.5072 8.7798 1 0.55 98.5072 8.7798 INE438A14HL9 APOLLO TYRES 292D 24-Mar-14 97.9945 9.9598 1 75 97.9945 9.9598 INE587B14KZ5 GE CAP SERV INDIA 90D 24-Mar-14 98.2374 8.8499 1 10 98.2374 8.8499 INE981F14114 L T INFRAST 141D 28-May-14 96.2432 10.2501 1 50 96.2432 10.2501 INE020B14185 REC 357D 31-Jul-14 94.9758 9.4649 1 0.5 94.9758 9.4649 INE020B14193 REC 360D 26-Sep-14 93.5993 9.6001 1 50 93.5993 9.6001 INE001A14JM9 HDFC 364D 2-Dec-14 91.9062 9.8300 1 50 91.9062 9.8300 =============================================================================================== *: Crores CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CP Deals Page : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CP Deals RICS : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com