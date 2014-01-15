Jan 15 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on FIMMDA (Fixed Income Money Market Derivative Association of India). ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE774D14FL5 MAH MAH FIN SERV 58D 16-Jan-14 99.9753 9.0177 4 175 99.9753 9.0177 INE860H14MY2 ADITYA BIRLA FIN 88D 17-Jan-14 99.9504 9.0565 2 60 99.9504 9.0565 INE860H14NF9 ADITYA BIRLA FIN 73D 20-Jan-14 99.8769 8.9974 1 100 99.8769 8.9974 INE013A14KM2 RELIANCE CAP 364D 22-Jan-14 99.8364 9.9657 2 40 99.8490 9.1997 INE975F14AG4 KOTAK MAH 364D 22-Jan-14 99.8523 8.9984 1 20 99.8523 8.9984 INE020E14AZ2 STCI FIN 364D 22-Jan-14 99.8523 8.9984 1 19 99.8523 8.9984 INE535H14DC5 FULLERTON INDIA 364D 23-Jan-14 99.8277 8.9997 1 19.5 99.8277 8.9997 INE909H14CO9 TATA MOTORS FIN 364D 23-Jan-14 99.8277 8.9997 1 18 99.8277 8.9997 INE511C14HJ3 MAGMA FINCORP 361D 24-Jan-14 99.8031 9.0013 1 19 99.8031 9.0013 INE532F14NH4 EDELWEISS FIN SERV 30D 31-Jan-14 99.5968 9.2352 2 35 99.5968 9.2352 INE018A14BW9 LARSEN AND TOUBRO 60D 3-Feb-14 99.5466 8.7497 1 100 99.5466 8.7497 INE557F14BZ8 NATIONAL HOUSING BK 60D 3-Feb-14 99.5728 8.6998 1 25 99.5728 8.6998 INE866I14HR1 INDIA INFOLINE FIN 61D 3-Feb-14 99.5079 9.5003 1 5 99.5079 9.5003 INE582L14233 TATA HOUSING 62D 3-Feb-14 99.5581 9.0005 1 5 99.5581 9.0005 INE331A14642 THE RAMCO CEMENTS 30D 7-Feb-14 99.4575 9.0497 1 5 99.4575 9.0497 INE001A14JK3 HDFC 91D 10-Feb-14 99.4110 8.6504 1 25 99.4110 8.6504 INE481G14105 ULTRATECH CEMENT 61D 17-Feb-14 99.2182 8.7153 1 10 99.2182 8.7153 INE804I14GK9 ECL FIN 55D 25-Feb-14 99.0502 8.7500 1 100 99.0502 8.7500 INE043D14GT6 IDFC 85D 25-Feb-14 99.0556 8.6998 1 25 99.0556 8.6998 INE001A14JL1 HDFC 90D 25-Feb-14 99.0663 8.6003 1 25 99.0663 8.6003 INE155A14DI4 TATA MOTORS 90D 3-Mar-14 98.8934 8.6900 1 75 98.8934 8.6900 INE140A14DQ9 PIRAMAL ENTERPRISES 63D 5-Mar-14 98.8688 8.7003 1 50 98.8688 8.7003 INE001A14JG1 HDFC 128D 6-Mar-14 98.8156 8.7498 1 25 98.8156 8.7498 INE081A14148 TATA STEEL 81D 28-Mar-14 98.3264 8.7502 1 5 98.3264 8.7502 INE242A14ET5 IOC 365D 16-Apr-14 97.8078 9.0900 1 50 97.8078 9.0900 INE523E14JM4 L T FIN 365D 15-Jul-14 95.3451 9.8999 1 5 95.3451 9.8999 =============================================================================================== *: Crores CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CP Deals Page : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CP Deals RICS : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com