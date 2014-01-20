Jan 20 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on FIMMDA (Fixed Income Money Market Derivative Association of India). ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE404K14547 SHAPOORJI PALLONJI 224D 21-Jan-14 99.9740 9.4925 2 145 99.9740 9.4925 INE001A14JI7 HDFC 77D 21-Jan-14 99.9758 8.8351 1 105 99.9758 8.8351 INE094A14BR0 HPCL 28D 21-Jan-14 99.9754 8.9630 2 50 99.9756 8.9082 INE597H14AS7 TGS INVESTMENT AND 61D 22-Jan-14 99.9507 9.0017 1 100 99.9507 9.0017 INE977J14AG2 TRAPTI TRADING 61D 22-Jan-14 99.9507 9.0017 1 50 99.9507 9.0017 INE860H14NH5 ADITYA BIRLA FIN 63D 23-Jan-14 99.9258 9.0344 1 25 99.9258 9.0344 INE001A14HZ5 HDFC 265D 24-Jan-14 99.9015 8.9970 1 75 99.9015 8.9970 INE148I14BR7 INDIABULLS HOUSING 60D 24-Jan-14 99.8993 9.1981 1 25 99.8993 9.1981 INE001A14JJ5 HDFC 76D 27-Jan-14 99.8277 8.9997 2 200 99.8277 8.9997 INE094A14BQ2 HPCL 34D 27-Jan-14 99.8313 8.8114 1 100 99.8313 8.8114 INE514E14FG3 EXIM 105D 27-Jan-14 99.8315 8.8009 1 50 99.8315 8.8009 INE301A14983 RAYMOND 90D 27-Jan-14 99.8348 8.6283 2 13 99.8348 8.6283 INE860H14NK9 ADITYA BIRLA FIN 64D 28-Jan-14 99.8049 8.9188 1 50 99.8049 8.9188 INE140A14CQ1 PIRAMAL ENTERPRISES 90D 29-Jan-14 99.7773 9.0519 1 35 99.7773 9.0519 INE523E14KO8 L T FIN 56D 30-Jan-14 99.7540 9.0011 3 300 99.7540 9.0011 INE870D14346 NATIONAL FERTILIZERS 28D30-Jan-14 99.7537 9.0121 1 7 99.7537 9.0121 INE476M14095 LT HOUSING FIN 60D 31-Jan-14 99.7319 8.9200 1 25 99.7319 8.9200 INE557F14BZ8 NATIONAL HOUSING BK 60D 3-Feb-14 99.6655 8.7502 1 25 99.6655 8.7502 INE532F14LU1 EDELWEISS FIN SERV 180D 24-Feb-14 99.1915 8.7502 1 5 99.1915 8.7502 INE202B14999 DEWAN HOUSING FIN 91D 27-Feb-14 99.0615 9.0999 1 142 99.0615 9.0999 INE556F14759 SIDBI 365D 4-Mar-14 98.9832 8.7196 1 50 98.9832 8.7196 INE242A14FI5 IOC 60D 7-Mar-14 98.9798 8.3602 1 5 98.9798 8.3602 INE043D14GH1 IDFC 263D 10-Mar-14 98.8368 8.7666 1 2 98.8368 8.7666 INE202B14973 DEWAN HOUSING FIN 154D 14-Mar-14 98.7023 9.0545 1 125 98.7023 9.0545 INE514E14FJ7 EXIM 76D 18-Mar-14 98.7052 8.5500 1 25 98.7052 8.5500 INE202B14AC1 DEWAN HOUSING FIN 91D 24-Mar-14 98.4386 9.1897 1 75 98.4386 9.1897 INE587B14KZ5 GE CAP SERV INDIA 90D 24-Mar-14 98.4871 8.8999 1 40 98.4871 8.8999 INE514E14FK5 EXIM 84D 27-Mar-14 98.4512 8.7001 1 100 98.4512 8.7001 INE094A14BB4 HPCL 364D 11-Apr-14 97.9843 9.2699 1 50 97.9843 9.2699 INE851M14AG3 VOLKSWAGEN FIN 364D 16-Jan-15 91.1639 9.7999 1 100 91.1639 9.7999 =============================================================================================== *: Crores CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CP Deals Page : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CP Deals RICS : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com