Jan 24 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on FIMMDA (Fixed Income Money Market Derivative Association of India). ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE094A14BQ2 HPCL 34D 27-Jan-14 99.9343 7.9988 1 100 99.9343 7.9988 INE476M14111 LT HOUSING FIN 11D 27-Jan-14 99.9335 8.0962 1 100 99.9335 8.0962 INE205A14424 SESA STERLITE 70D 29-Jan-14 99.8878 8.1998 1 150 99.8878 8.1998 INE774D14FH3 MAH MAH FIN SERV 90D 30-Jan-14 99.8646 8.2480 2 75 99.8646 8.2480 INE532F14NH4 EDELWEISS FIN SERV 30D 31-Jan-14 99.8962 9.4803 5 755 99.8964 9.4633 INE531F14AR2 EDELWEISS SECURITIES 30D31-Jan-14 99.8962 9.4816 2 500 99.8964 9.4633 INE531F14AR2 EDELWEISS SECURITIES 30D31-Jan-14 99.8234 9.2247 1 100 99.8234 9.2247 INE242A14FH7 IOC 58D 31-Jan-14 99.8468 8.0005 1 40 99.8468 8.0005 INE094O14167 DAIMLER FIN SERV 84D 21-Feb-14 99.3370 8.7004 1 50 99.3370 8.7004 INE881J14EX3 SREI EQUIPMENT FIN 90D 3-Mar-14 99.1444 8.9997 1 5 99.1444 8.9997 INE242A14FI5 IOC 60D 7-Mar-14 99.0382 8.4397 2 50 99.0382 8.4397 INE242A14FI5 IOC 60D 7-Mar-14 99.1209 8.3004 1 5 99.1209 8.3004 INE205A14168 SESA GOA 365D 11-Mar-14 98.8952 8.8643 1 300 98.8952 8.8643 INE514E14FJ7 EXIM 76D 18-Mar-14 98.8584 8.4299 1 25 98.8584 8.4299 INE001A14JH9 HDFC 142D 20-Mar-14 98.6878 8.8241 2 710 98.6877 8.8247 INE667F14861 SUNDARAM BNP 365D 29-Apr-14 97.5004 9.8499 1 5 97.5004 9.8499 INE296A14HC0 BAJAJ FIN 364D 19-Jan-15 91.2272 9.7500 1 10 91.2272 9.7500 INE705L14420 VODAFONE INDIA 365D 22-Jan-15 91.2681 9.6200 1 150 91.2681 9.6200 =============================================================================================== *: Crores CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CP Deals Page : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CP Deals RICS : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com