Jan 28 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on FIMMDA (Fixed Income Money Market Derivative Association of India). ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE523E14KO8 L T FIN 56D 30-Jan-14 99.9534 8.5085 2 125 99.9534 8.5085 INE774D14FH3 MAH MAH FIN SERV 90D 30-Jan-14 99.9537 8.4537 1 100 99.9537 8.4537 INE691I14AR8 L T INFRAST FIN 27D 30-Jan-14 99.9534 8.5085 1 50 99.9534 8.5085 INE532F14NH4 EDELWEISS FIN SERV 30D 31-Jan-14 99.9281 8.7541 3 525 99.9281 8.7541 INE242A14FH7 IOC 58D 31-Jan-14 99.9326 8.2059 1 500 99.9326 8.2059 INE531F14AR2 EDELWEISS SECURITIES 30D31-Jan-14 99.9281 8.7541 1 125 99.9281 8.7541 INE140A14DP1 PIRAMAL ENTERPRISES 30D 31-Jan-14 99.9302 8.4983 1 50 99.9302 8.4983 INE148I14BU1 INDIABULLS HOUSING 60D 31-Jan-14 99.9302 8.4983 1 15 99.9302 8.4983 INE018A14BW9 LARSEN AND TOUBRO 60D 3-Feb-14 99.8629 8.3517 2 375 99.8629 8.3517 INE881J14EY1 SREI EQUIPMENT FIN 61D 3-Feb-14 99.8523 8.9984 1 25 99.8523 8.9984 INE202B14AA5 DEWAN HOUSING FIN 63D 7-Feb-14 99.7786 8.9989 1 5 99.7786 8.9989 INE001A14JK3 HDFC 91D 10-Feb-14 99.6999 8.4512 1 150 99.6999 8.4512 INE205A14465 SESA STERLITE 63D 14-Feb-14 99.6223 8.6489 1 25 99.6223 8.6489 INE001A14JL1 HDFC 90D 25-Feb-14 99.3679 8.5994 1 25 99.3679 8.5994 INE958G14JV8 RELIGARE FINVEST 364D 28-Feb-14 99.1944 9.5623 1 100 99.1944 9.5623 INE085A14453 CHAMBAL FERTILISERS 60D 3-Mar-14 99.1929 8.9997 1 5 99.1929 8.9997 INE774D14FV4 MAH MAH FIN SERV 60D 7-Mar-14 99.1222 8.5062 1 30 99.1222 8.5062 INE242A14FI5 IOC 60D 7-Mar-14 99.1387 8.5704 1 25 99.1387 8.5704 INE705L14354 VODAFONE INDIA 363D 10-Mar-14 99.0198 8.8126 1 17 99.0198 8.8126 INE580B14AX6 GRUH FIN 71D 14-Mar-14 98.9916 8.4503 1 25 98.9916 8.4503 INE114A14AJ5 SAIL 56D 14-Mar-14 98.9952 8.4199 1 25 98.9952 8.4199 INE587B14LB4 GE CAP SERV INDIA 110D 18-Mar-14 98.8302 8.8170 1 25 98.8302 8.8170 INE178A14480 CHENNAI PETROLEUM 59D 21-Mar-14 98.8208 8.5401 1 25 98.8208 8.5401 INE036A14415 RELIANCE INFRAST 91D 24-Mar-14 98.5349 10.0502 1 5 98.5349 10.0502 INE149A14705 TUBE INVESTMENTS OF 81D 25-Mar-14 98.6828 8.6999 1 25 98.6828 8.6999 INE205A14176 SESA GOA 355D 26-Mar-14 98.6749 8.5992 1 100 98.6749 8.5992 INE514E14FK5 EXIM 84D 27-Mar-14 98.6750 8.4506 4 340 98.6751 8.4497 INE242A14ET5 IOC 365D 16-Apr-14 98.0205 9.4500 1 75 98.0205 9.4500 INE860H14OB6 ADITYA BIRLA FIN 90D 17-Apr-14 97.9302 9.7651 1 22 97.9302 9.7651 INE523E14KM2 L T FIN 178D 30-May-14 96.7969 9.9002 1 5 96.7969 9.9002 INE909H14DX8 TATA MOTORS FIN 364D 26-Sep-14 93.8353 9.9500 1 50 93.8353 9.9500 INE705L14420 VODAFONE INDIA 365D 22-Jan-15 91.3724 9.6000 1 150 91.3724 9.6000 INE296A14HF3 BAJAJ FIN 364D 23-Jan-15 91.2190 9.7600 1 27.8 91.2190 9.7600 =============================================================================================== *: Crores CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CP Deals Page : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CP Deals RICS : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com