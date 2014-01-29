Jan 29 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on FIMMDA (Fixed Income Money Market Derivative Association of India). ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE532F14NH4 EDELWEISS FIN SERV 30D 31-Jan-14 99.9521 8.7459 2 254 99.9521 8.7459 INE242A14FH7 IOC 58D 31-Jan-14 99.9551 8.1979 1 230 99.9551 8.1979 INE523E14KJ8 L T FIN 60D 31-Jan-14 99.9529 8.5998 2 175 99.9529 8.5998 INE140A14DP1 PIRAMAL ENTERPRISES 30D 31-Jan-14 99.9526 8.6546 1 50 99.9526 8.6546 INE860H14NO1 ADITYA BIRLA FIN 60D 31-Jan-14 99.9521 8.7459 1 25 99.9521 8.7459 INE511C14JG5 MAGMA FINCORP 60D 31-Jan-14 99.9534 8.5085 1 10 99.9534 8.5085 INE881J14EY1 SREI EQUIPMENT 61D 3-Feb-14 99.9015 8.9970 1 25 99.9015 8.9970 INE876N14029 ORIENT CEMENT 82D 3-Feb-14 99.8699 9.5097 1 5 99.8699 9.5097 INE013A14KS9 RELIANCE CAP 363D 5-Feb-14 99.8515 9.0472 1 29.25 99.8515 9.0472 INE511C14HK1 MAGMA FINCORP 362D 5-Feb-14 99.8515 9.0472 1 29 99.8515 9.0472 INE916D14OW1 KOTAK MAH PRIME 363D 5-Feb-14 99.8556 8.7970 1 29 99.8556 8.7970 INE975F14AH2 KOTAK MAH 363D 5-Feb-14 99.8515 9.0472 1 29 99.8515 9.0472 INE667F14788 SUNDARAM BNP 363D 5-Feb-14 99.8556 8.7970 1 28 99.8556 8.7970 INE535H14DF8 FULLERTON (I) 365D 7-Feb-14 99.8020 9.0517 1 28.5 99.8020 9.0517 INE881J14EZ8 SREI EQUIPMENT FIN 60D 7-Feb-14 99.8031 9.0013 1 25 99.8031 9.0013 INE976I14HJ5 TATA CAP 365D 7-Feb-14 99.8075 8.7998 1 25 99.8075 8.7998 INE001A14JK3 HDFC 91D 10-Feb-14 99.7505 8.2996 1 25 99.7505 8.2996 INE705L14339 VODAFONE (I) 364D 11-Feb-14 99.6929 8.6490 1 25 99.6929 8.6490 INE244L14123 INDIABULLS INFRAST 60D 24-Feb-14 99.3941 8.9001 1 25 99.3941 8.9001 INE043D14FT8 IDFC 364D 24-Feb-14 99.3985 8.4952 1 25 99.3985 8.4952 INE916D14PI7 KOTAK MAH PRIME 342D 26-Feb-14 99.3642 8.6501 1 5 99.3642 8.6501 INE511C14JP6 MAGMA FINCORP 58D 28-Feb-14 99.3018 8.8495 1 5 99.3018 8.8495 INE523H14KD4 JM FIN PRODUCTS 364D 28-Feb-14 99.3018 8.8495 1 5 99.3018 8.8495 INE289B14525 GIC HOUSING FIN 86D 13-Mar-14 98.9970 8.6001 2 75 98.9970 8.6001 INE114A14AI7 SAIL 55D 13-Mar-14 99.0427 8.3998 1 5 99.0427 8.3998 INE860H14OC4 ADITYA BIRLA FIN 61D 19-Mar-14 98.8907 8.5299 1 25 98.8907 8.5299 INE244L14115 INDIABULLS INFRAST 88D 21-Mar-14 98.7955 8.9001 1 25 98.7955 8.9001 INE660A14KH0 SUNDARAM FIN 90D 24-Mar-14 98.7808 8.5000 1 25 98.7808 8.5000 INE179J14AA8 BIRLA TMT HOLD 59D 24-Mar-14 98.7242 8.8997 1 5 98.7242 8.8997 INE514E14FK5 EXIM 84D 27-Mar-14 98.6987 8.4427 4 510 98.6991 8.4401 INE404K14661 SHAPOORJI PALLONJI 200D 20-Jun-14 96.2449 10.0999 1 25 96.2449 10.0999 INE020B14185 REC 357D 31-Jul-14 95.3638 9.7499 1 25 95.3638 9.7499 INE001A14IX8 HDFC 364D 5-Aug-14 95.1249 9.9500 1 25 95.1249 9.9500 INE020B14193 REC 360D 26-Sep-14 94.0278 9.7000 1 25 94.0278 9.7000 INE296A14HF3 BAJAJ FIN 364D 23-Jan-15 91.0451 10.0001 1 27.8 91.0451 10.0001 INE891K14180 AXIS FIN 360D 23-Jan-15 91.0451 10.0001 1 8 91.0451 10.0001 =============================================================================================== *: Crores CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CP Deals Page : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CP Deals RICS : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com