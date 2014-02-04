Feb 4 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on FIMMDA (Fixed Income Money Market Derivative Association of India). ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE205A14457 SESA STERLITE 60D 10-Feb-14 99.8703 7.9003 2 75 99.8703 7.9003 INE001A14JK3 HDFC 91D 10-Feb-14 99.8654 8.1992 1 25 99.8654 8.1992 INE178A14456 CHENNAI PETROLEUM 60D 11-Feb-14 99.8482 7.9260 2 100 99.8468 8.0005 INE296A14GH1 BAJAJ FIN 92D 11-Feb-14 99.8468 8.0005 1 25 99.8468 8.0005 INE881J14FF7 SREI EQUIPMENT FIN 58D 28-Feb-14 99.4052 9.1000 1 25 99.4052 9.1000 INE043D14GL3 IDFC 157D 28-Feb-14 99.4287 8.7384 1 11 99.4287 8.7384 INE140A14CP3 PIRAMAL ENTERPRISES 126D 3-Mar-14 99.3644 8.6473 1 15 99.3644 8.6473 INE306N14AX1 TATA CAP FIN SERV 89D 3-Mar-14 99.3641 8.6514 1 10 99.3641 8.6514 INE069A14ED6 ADITYA BIRLA NUVO 60D 4-Mar-14 99.3496 8.8500 1 5 99.3496 8.8500 INE660A14KB3 SUNDARAM FIN 90D 4-Mar-14 99.3502 8.5260 1 5 99.3502 8.5260 INE532F14NI2 EDELWEISS FIN SERV 33D 5-Mar-14 99.3096 8.7499 3 180 99.3096 8.7499 INE531F14AS0 EDELWEISS SECURITIES 33D 5-Mar-14 99.3096 8.7499 1 70 99.3096 8.7499 INE860H14NP8 ADITYA BIRLA FIN 91D 6-Mar-14 99.2982 8.5989 1 5 99.2982 8.5989 INE205A14168 SESA GOA 365D 11-Mar-14 99.1594 8.8406 1 15 99.1594 8.8406 INE572E14254 PNB HOUSING FIN 90D 18-Mar-14 99.0032 8.7499 1 100 99.0032 8.7499 INE860H14NX2 ADITYA BIRLA FIN 86D 27-Mar-14 98.8022 8.8499 1 25 98.8022 8.8499 INE514E14FK5 EXIM 84D 27-Mar-14 98.8490 8.5001 1 25 98.8490 8.5001 INE909H14DX8 TATA MOTORS FIN 364D 26-Sep-14 93.9470 10.0500 1 10 93.9470 10.0500 INE909H14DX8 TATA MOTORS FIN 364D 26-Sep-14 93.9713 10.0500 1 5 93.9713 10.0500 =============================================================================================== *: Crores CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CP Deals Page : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CP Deals RICS : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com