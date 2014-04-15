BRIEF-Glenmark Pharma gets tentative US FDA nod for Dabigatran Etexilate capsules
* Receives tentative ANDA approval for Dabigatran Etexilate capsules, 75 mg, 110 mg and 150 mg Source text: http://bit.ly/2pfaBfp Further company coverage:
Apr 15 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on FIMMDA (Fixed Income Money Market Derivative Association of India). ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE242A14ET5 IOC 365D 16-Apr-14 99.9764 8.6160 1 75 99.9764 8.6160 INE532F14NS1 EDELWEISS FIN SERV 28D 30-Apr-14 99.6421 8.7402 2 200 99.6420 8.7426 INE531F14AV4 EDELWEISS SECURITIES 28D30-Apr-14 99.6417 8.7500 1 50 99.6417 8.7500 INE866I14IR9 INDIA INFOLINE FIN 63D 2-May-14 99.5664 9.3502 1 25 99.5664 9.3502 INE866I14FZ8 INDIA INFOLINE FIN 354D 9-May-14 99.3890 9.3494 1 25 99.3890 9.3494 INE866I14FZ8 INDIA INFOLINE FIN 354D 9-May-14 99.4143 9.3496 1 5 99.4143 9.3496 INE140A14EO2 PIRAMAL ENTERPRISES 61D 12-May-14 99.3735 8.8505 1 25 99.3735 8.8505 INE514E14GA4 EXIM 60D 23-May-14 99.1128 8.8305 1 5 99.1128 8.8305 INE514E14GD8 EXIM 60D 26-May-14 99.0432 8.6001 1 10 99.0432 8.6001 INE013A14PO7 RELIANCE CAP 89D 28-May-14 98.9282 9.1964 1 150 98.9282 9.1964 INE289B14574 GIC HOUSING FIN 52D 29-May-14 98.9739 8.8002 1 25 98.9739 8.8002 INE557F14CH4 NATIONAL HOUSING BK 58D 30-May-14 98.9508 8.6004 1 150 98.9508 8.6004 INE514E14GC0 EXIM 75D 9-Jun-14 98.7045 8.7103 1 75 98.7045 8.7103 INE514E14GC0 EXIM 75D 9-Jun-14 98.7278 8.7099 1 50 98.7278 8.7099 INE029A14691 BPCL 60D 9-Jun-14 98.7220 8.7502 1 5 98.7220 8.7502 INE001A14JU2 HDFC 126D 10-Jun-14 98.6669 8.8064 1 145 98.6669 8.8064 INE556F14AD9 SIDBI 90D 24-Jun-14 98.3637 8.7999 4 400 98.3637 8.7998 INE556F14AD9 SIDBI 90D 24-Jun-14 98.3403 8.8002 1 50 98.3403 8.8002 INE296A14HF3 BAJAJ FIN 364D 23-Jan-15 93.0724 9.5999 1 32.2 93.0724 9.5999 INE916D14SE0 KOTAK MAH PRIME 356D 10-Mar-15 91.9216 9.7500 2 55 91.9216 9.7500 INE916D14SE0 KOTAK MAH PRIME 356D 10-Mar-15 91.9442 9.7500 1 15 91.9442 9.7500 INE660A14KS7 SUNDARAM FIN 354D 27-Mar-15 91.7704 9.4600 1 5 91.7704 9.4600 =============================================================================================== *: Crores CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CP Deals Page : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CP Deals RICS : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com
FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: Steel Minister Birender Singh and Tata Steel MD TV Narendran at industry body event in Mumbai. 10:30 am: Cabinet likely to meet in New Delhi. Agenda not disclosed. 12:15 pm: Railway