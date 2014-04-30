BRIEF-Jaquar Group takes over Euro Sanitary Ware manufacturing plant
* Jaquar Group takes over Euro Sanitary Ware manufacturing plant for INR 1 billion
Apr 30 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on FIMMDA (Fixed Income Money Market Derivative Association of India). ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE860H14OO9 ADITYA BIRLA FIN 60D 2-May-14 99.9493 9.2574 3 325 99.9493 9.2574 INE140A14EM6 PIRAMAL ENTERPRISES 59D 2-May-14 99.9495 9.2245 2 250 99.9496 9.2026 INE523E14KH2 L T FIN 199D 2-May-14 99.9493 9.2574 2 145 99.9493 9.2574 INE866I14IR9 INDIA INFOLINE FIN 63D 2-May-14 99.9480 9.4949 1 125 99.9480 9.4949 INE306N14BR1 TATA CAP FIN SERV 61D 5-May-14 99.8734 9.2535 4 300 99.8734 9.2535 INE001A14JV0 HDFC 89D 5-May-14 99.8770 8.9925 2 150 99.8769 8.9974 INE976I14HX6 TATA CAP 62D 5-May-14 99.8734 9.2535 1 115 99.8734 9.2535 INE860H14OR2 ADITYA BIRLA FIN 60D 5-May-14 99.8734 9.2535 2 75 99.8734 9.2535 INE511C14IE2 MAGMA FINCORP 358D 15-May-14 99.5923 9.9613 1 15 99.5923 9.9613 INE657N14338 EDELWEISS COMMODITIES 23-May-14 99.4279 10.0009 1 80 99.4279 10.0009 INE179J14AK7 BIRLA TMT HOLDINGS 60D 23-May-14 99.4934 8.8500 1 5 99.4934 8.8500 INE804I14HH3 ECL FIN 28D 28-May-14 99.2954 9.2501 4 600 99.2954 9.2501 INE531F14AW2 EDELWEISS SECURITIES 28D28-May-14 99.2954 9.2501 3 600 99.2954 9.2501 INE531F14AW2 EDELWEISS SECURITIES 28D28-May-14 99.3457 9.2459 3 600 99.3457 9.2459 INE804I14HH3 ECL FIN 28D 28-May-14 99.3457 9.2459 2 400 99.3457 9.2459 INE532F14NW3 EDELWEISS FIN SERV 36D 29-May-14 99.3204 9.2500 2 100 99.3204 9.2500 INE804I14GT0 ECL FIN 88D 30-May-14 99.2387 10.0002 1 100 99.2387 10.0002 INE657N14296 EDELWEISS COMMODITIES 5-Jun-14 99.0542 10.2504 1 25 99.0542 10.2504 INE886H14459 TV18 BROADCAST 61D 11-Jun-14 98.9851 8.9104 1 25 98.9851 8.9104 INE886H14467 TV18 BROADCAST 58D 13-Jun-14 98.9363 8.9187 1 25 98.9363 8.9187 INE870H14081 NETWORK18 MEDIA 61D 17-Jun-14 98.8401 8.9236 1 30 98.8401 8.9236 INE001A14JR8 HDFC 175D 20-Jun-14 98.7445 9.0997 1 50 98.7445 9.0997 INE289B14566 GIC HOUSING FIN 90D 24-Jun-14 98.6476 9.0981 1 50 98.6476 9.0981 INE657K14938 RHC HOLDING PRIVATE 60D 24-Jun-14 98.3719 10.9835 1 5 98.3719 10.9835 INE082G14051 MAITHON POWER 60D 27-Jun-14 98.5159 9.4803 1 50 98.5159 9.4803 INE134E14535 PFC 299D 15-Jul-14 98.1215 9.1947 3 95 98.1204 9.1999 INE020B14185 REC 357D 31-Jul-14 97.7216 9.2501 1 24.95 97.7216 9.2501 INE804I14GV6 ECL FIN 180D 3-Sep-14 96.6033 10.3499 1 100 96.6033 10.3499 INE535H14EA7 FULLERTON INDIA 364D 10-Sep-14 96.4623 10.0648 1 25 96.4623 10.0648 INE916D14QP0 KOTAK MAH PRIME 365D 16-Sep-14 96.4553 9.6501 1 100 96.4553 9.6501 =============================================================================================== *: Crores CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CP Deals Page : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CP Deals RICS : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com
