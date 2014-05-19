May 19 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on FIMMDA (Fixed Income Money Market Derivative Association of India). ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE587B14LD0 GE CAP SERV INDIA 88D 20-May-14 99.9770 8.3969 2 100 99.9770 8.3969 INE759E14901 LT FINCORP 60D 20-May-14 99.9770 8.3969 1 50 99.9770 8.3969 INE523H14NS6 JM FIN PRODUCTS 60D 20-May-14 99.9760 8.7621 1 25 99.9760 8.7621 INE094A14BU4 HPCL 8D 21-May-14 99.9551 8.1979 1 175 99.9551 8.1979 INE958G14MC2 RELIGARE FINVEST 75D 21-May-14 99.9521 8.7459 1 100 99.9521 8.7459 INE091A14402 NIRMA 47D 21-May-14 99.9545 8.3075 1 85 99.9545 8.3075 INE870D14361 NATIONAL FERTILIZERS 30D22-May-14 99.9301 8.5044 2 200 99.9302 8.4983 INE514E14GA4 EXIM 60D 23-May-14 99.9080 8.4027 3 150 99.9091 8.3022 INE763G14AT5 ICICI SECURITIES 74D 23-May-14 99.9064 8.5490 1 25 99.9064 8.5490 INE958G14MI9 RELIGARE FINVEST 62D 26-May-14 99.8239 9.1986 1 5 99.8239 9.1986 INE531F14AW2 EDELWEISS SECURITIES 28D28-May-14 99.7847 8.7505 2 150 99.7847 8.7505 INE523E14LK4 L T FIN 55D 29-May-14 99.7677 8.4987 3 250 99.7677 8.4987 INE691I14AW8 L T INFRAST FIN 49D 29-May-14 99.7688 8.4584 1 175 99.7688 8.4584 INE804I14HF7 ECL FIN 36D 29-May-14 99.7608 8.7517 1 25 99.7608 8.7517 INE523E14KM2 L T FIN 178D 30-May-14 99.7454 8.4711 3 350 99.7457 8.4596 INE043D14HH9 IDFC 60D 2-Jun-14 99.6788 8.4011 1 100 99.6788 8.4011 INE178A14506 CHENNAI PETROLEUM 57D 3-Jun-14 99.6693 8.6504 1 25 99.6693 8.6504 INE029A14691 BPCL 60D 9-Jun-14 99.5228 8.7507 1 5 99.5228 8.7507 INE916D14QE4 KOTAK MAH PRIME 364D 16-Jun-14 99.3584 8.7295 1 5 99.3584 8.7295 INE511C14KS8 MAGMA FINCORP 39D 23-Jun-14 99.1491 8.9498 1 25 99.1491 8.9498 INE242A14FX4 IOC 43D 24-Jun-14 99.1628 8.5599 1 50 99.1628 8.5599 INE242A14FX4 IOC 43D 24-Jun-14 99.1821 8.5999 1 50 99.1821 8.5999 INE975G14106 ILFS TRANSPORTATION 42D27-Jun-14 98.8801 10.5998 1 75 98.8801 10.5998 INE242A14FV8 IOC 56D 27-Jun-14 99.1126 8.6000 1 50 99.1126 8.6000 INE242A14FV8 IOC 56D 27-Jun-14 99.0853 8.6397 1 25 99.0853 8.6397 INE055A14AU7 CENTURY TEXTILES AND 5927-Jun-14 99.0819 8.9003 1 5 99.0819 8.9003 INE958G14MT6 RELIGARE FINVEST 60D 7-Jul-14 98.7182 9.6721 2 10 98.7182 9.6721 INE134E14535 PFC 299D 15-Jul-14 98.6444 8.7999 2 51 98.6444 8.7999 INE020B14185 REC 357D 31-Jul-14 98.2511 8.9002 1 25 98.2511 8.9002 INE404K14711 SHAPOORJI PALLONJI 247D 22-Aug-14 97.5648 9.5898 1 10 97.5648 9.5898 INE001A14JY4 HDFC 174D 10-Sep-14 97.2439 9.0744 6 180 97.2423 9.0799 INE020B14201 REC 143D 22-Sep-14 97.0379 8.8425 4 200 97.0387 8.8400 INE121H14CE2 ILFS FIN SERV 364D 26-Sep-14 96.8707 9.0699 1 24 96.8707 9.0699 INE077E14759 ESSEL MINING 270D 22-Dec-14 94.6993 9.4150 1 2.5 94.6993 9.4150 INE101I14808 AFCONS INFRAST 353D 13-Mar-15 92.6197 9.7599 1 2.5 92.6197 9.7599 =============================================================================================== *: Crores CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CP Deals Page : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CP Deals RICS : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com