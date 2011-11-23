Nov 23 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on FIMMDA (Fixed Income Money Market Derivative Association of India). ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED

ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED
DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE043D14CJ6 IDFC LTD 91D 24-Nov-11 99.9760 8.7621 2 100 99.9760 8.7621 INE745E14025 CARGILL INDIA PVT 90D 28-Nov-11 99.8741 9.2023 1 150 99.8741 9.2023 INE523E14ET0 L & T FIN 183D 30-Nov-11 99.8270 9.0361 2 105 99.8271 9.0311 INE029A14329 BPCL 90D 1-Dec-11 99.8038 8.9692 1 200 99.8038 8.9692 INE957I14043 STERLITE ENERGY 86D 2-Dec-11 99.7732 9.2189 1 34 99.7732 9.2189 INE774D14BM2 MAH & MAH FIN SERV 91D 20-Dec-11 99.3277 9.1500 1 5 99.3277 9.1500 INE549K14291 MUTHOOT FINCORP 153D 20-Dec-11 99.0637 12.7770 1 12.5 99.0637 12.7770 INE242A14AQ9 IOC 85D 21-Dec-11 99.3010 9.1761 1 300 99.3010 9.1761 INE532F14EV4 EDELWEISS CAP 91D 22-Dec-11 99.1757 10.4610 1 15 99.1757 10.4610 INE242A14AR7 IOC 85D 22-Dec-11 99.2707 9.2466 1 100 99.2707 9.2466 INE958G14CJ8 RELIGARE FINVEST 364D 27-Dec-11 99.0154 10.6751 1 25 99.0154 10.6751 INE532F14FH0 EDELWEISS CAP 46D 30-Dec-11 99.0960 8.9997 4 400 99.0959 9.0002 INE531F14638 EDELWEISS SEC. 46D 30-Dec-11 99.0959 9.0002 2 150 99.0959 9.0002 INE242A14AY3 IOC 91D 7-Feb-12 98.0323 9.6398 1 50 98.0323 9.6398 INE094A14653 HPCL 90D 16-Feb-12 97.7887 9.7102 2 225 97.7954 9.6802 INE001A14FG9 HDFC LTD 124D 20-Feb-12 97.7604 9.3953 1 50 97.7604 9.3953 INE094A14661 HPCL 364D 20-Nov-12 91.3085 9.5712 4 600 91.3113 9.5679 =============================================================================================== Note:- *: Crores