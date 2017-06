BPCL eyes Bina refinery expansion to 310,000 bpd in 4-5 years: co exec

MUMBAI/NEW DELHI State-run Bharat Petroleum Corp aims to expand the capacity of its Bina refinery in central India to about 310,000 barrels per day (bpd) in the next four to five years from the current 120,000 bpd, its head of refineries said on Wednesday.