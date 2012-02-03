India stroll into semi-finals with rout of South Africa
LONDON India crushed South Africa by eight wickets on Sunday to reach the Champions Trophy semi-finals and knock the world's top-ranked team out of the tournament.
Feb 3 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on FIMMDA (Fixed Income Money Market Derivative Association of India). ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE242A14AY3 IOC 91D 7-Feb-12 99.8986 9.2621 1 30 99.8986 9.2621 INE296A14CK4 BAJAJ FIN 242D 7-Feb-12 99.9004 9.0976 1 25 99.9004 9.0976 INE523E14FQ3 L T FIN 91D 8-Feb-12 99.8769 8.9974 1 25 99.8769 8.9974 INE532F14FV1 EDELWEISS FIN SERV 14-Feb-12 99.7145 9.5005 2 275 99.7145 9.5005 INE001A14FJ3 HDFC LTD 90D 14-Feb-12 99.7280 9.0501 2 100 99.7265 9.1001 INE531F14679 EDELWEISS SECURITIES 14-Feb-12 99.7145 9.5005 1 40 99.7145 9.5005 INE001A14FK1 HDFC LTD 90D 15-Feb-12 99.6995 9.1677 2 75 99.7017 9.1004 INE657K14250 RHC HOLDING PVT 59D 24-Feb-12 99.3654 11.1004 1 100 99.3654 11.1004 INE001A14ER9 HDFC 364D 27-Feb-12 99.3955 9.2493 3 130 99.3955 9.2493 INE523E14GC1 L T FIN 29-Feb-12 99.3040 9.8397 2 90 99.2943 9.9774 INE957I14084 STERLITE ENERGY 91D 29-Feb-12 99.3220 9.5831 1 27 99.3220 9.5831 INE001A14FM7 HDFC 91D 1-Mar-12 99.3168 9.2994 1 25 99.3168 9.2994 INE001A14FN5 HDFC 5-Mar-12 99.2163 9.3003 2 50 99.2163 9.3003 INE532F14CC8 EDELWEISS CAP 363D 5-Mar-12 99.1859 9.6640 2 0.45 99.1859 9.6640 INE029A14428 BHARAT PETROLEUM CORP. 9-Mar-12 99.1104 9.3605 1 29 99.1104 9.3605 INE242A14BE3 INDIAN OIL CORPORATION 12-Mar-12 99.0348 9.3614 1 29 99.0348 9.3614 INE020E14635 STCI FIN 90D 14-Mar-12 98.9618 9.5730 1 3.6 98.9618 9.5730 INE532F14CT2 EDELWEISS CAP 350D 26-Mar-12 98.4642 10.9483 1 0.05 98.4642 10.9483 INE916D14GF2 KOTAK MAH PRIME 365D 28-Mar-12 98.5650 9.8408 1 0.1 98.5650 9.8408 INE657K14268 RHC HOLDING PRIVATE 91D 29-Mar-12 98.3170 11.3602 1 25 98.3170 11.3602 INE296A14DF2 BAJAJ FIN 86D 30-Mar-12 98.5817 9.3773 1 7 98.5817 9.3773 INE233A14863 GODREJ INDUSTRIES 91D 13-Apr-12 98.1362 9.9030 1 1.05 98.1362 9.9030 INE532F14CW6 EDELWEISS CAP 364D 16-Apr-12 98.0225 10.0870 1 0.5 98.0225 10.0870 INE532F14DE2 EDELWEISS CAP 364D 9-May-12 97.3805 10.2275 2 1.5 97.3805 10.2275 INE296A14CM0 BAJAJ FIN 365D 3-Jul-12 96.0312 9.9899 1 25 96.0312 9.9899 =============================================================================================== Total:- *: Crores CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : For Secondary Market CP Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CP Deals Page : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CP Deals RICS : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6636 9222, rru.data@reuters.com
LONDON India crushed South Africa by eight wickets on Sunday to reach the Champions Trophy semi-finals and knock the world's top-ranked team out of the tournament.
CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY, Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte said on Sunday he did not seek support from Washington to end the siege of a southern Philippines town by Islamist militants, a day after the United States said it was providing assistance at the request of the government.