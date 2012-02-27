Feb 27 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on FIMMDA (Fixed Income Money Market Derivative Association of India). ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE013A14HO4 RELIANCE CAP 19D 28-Feb-12 99.9712 10.5150 1 25 99.9712 10.5150 INE957I14084 STERLITE ENERGY 91D 29-Feb-12 99.9478 9.5315 1 95.5 99.9478 9.5315 INE804I14BK0 ECL FIN 29D 29-Feb-12 99.9402 10.9200 1 40 99.9402 10.9200 INE532F14GB1 EDELWEISS FIN SERV 41D 29-Feb-12 99.9425 10.4998 1 10 99.9425 10.4998 INE916D14FW9 KOTAK MAH PRIME 358D 29-Feb-12 99.9475 9.5863 1 5 99.9475 9.5863 INE029A14402 BPCL 90D 1-Mar-12 99.9199 9.7533 1 400 99.9199 9.7533 INE001A14FM7 HDFC 91D 1-Mar-12 99.9257 9.0466 2 115 99.9257 9.0466 INE860H14FD0 ADITYA BIRLA FIN 90D 1-Mar-12 99.9206 9.6680 1 50 99.9206 9.6680 INE511C14EB7 MAGMA FINCORP 91D 1-Mar-12 99.9187 9.8995 1 10 99.9187 9.8995 INE242A14BJ2 IOC 2-Mar-12 99.8982 9.2987 2 75 99.8960 9.4999 INE894F14FB7 INDIABULLS FIN SERV 91D 5-Mar-12 99.8138 9.7271 1 3 99.8138 9.7271 INE909H14AD6 TATA MOTORS FIN 207D 5-Mar-12 99.8255 9.1148 1 2 99.8255 9.1148 INE261F14251 NABARD 364D 7-Mar-12 99.7638 9.6019 1 105 99.7638 9.6019 INE029A14410 BPCL 7-Mar-12 99.7602 9.7486 1 50 99.7602 9.7486 INE029A14428 BPCL 9-Mar-12 99.7204 9.3036 1 5 99.7204 9.3036 INE881J14928 SREI EQUIPMENT FIN 73D 15-Mar-12 99.5532 9.6361 1 0.2 99.5532 9.6361 INE043D14DB1 INFRAST DVP. FIN. 91D 19-Mar-12 99.4422 9.7495 1 50 99.4422 9.7495 INE976I14EZ8 TATA CAP 175D 20-Mar-12 99.4288 9.5312 1 2 99.4288 9.5312 INE774D14CD9 MAH MAH FIN SERV 76D 22-Mar-12 99.3748 9.5676 1 125 99.3748 9.5676 INE514E14DG8 EXIM 30D 22-Mar-12 99.3760 9.5496 1 15 99.3760 9.5496 INE916D14GF2 KOTAK MAH PRIME 365D 28-Mar-12 99.2027 9.7784 1 0.1 99.2027 9.7784 INE270A14DY8 ALOK INDUSTRIES 29-Mar-12 98.8853 13.2726 1 23.5 98.8853 13.2726 INE532F14FW9 EDELWEISS FIN SERV 91D 30-Mar-12 99.1592 9.6714 3 585 99.1169 10.1626 INE531F14695 EDELWEISS SECURITIES 30-Mar-12 99.1747 9.4919 2 100 99.1747 9.4919 INE804I14BN4 ECL FIN 30-Mar-12 99.1767 9.4687 1 50 99.1767 9.4687 INE860H14CP1 ADITYA BIRLA FIN 364D 3-May-12 98.1648 10.3390 1 0.05 98.1648 10.3390 INE535H14AV1 FULLERTON (I) CRDT 363D 4-Jun-12 96.9770 11.6101 1 80 96.9770 11.6101 INE242A14BB9 IOC 7-Dec-12 92.9047 9.8501 1 5 92.9047 9.8501 INE242A14BN4 IOC 22-Feb-13 91.2108 9.7700 1 350 91.2108 9.7700 INE242A14BN4 IOC 22-Feb-13 91.1877 9.7710 4 200 91.1803 9.7800 INE261F14384 NABARD 364D 22-Feb-13 91.2050 9.7500 1 50 91.2050 9.7500 INE916D14KH0 KOTAK MAH PRIME 22-Feb-13 90.6643 10.4400 2 50 90.6643 10.4400 =============================================================================================== *: Crores CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : For Secondary Market CP Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CP Deals Page : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CP Deals RICS : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6636 9222, rru.data@reuters.com