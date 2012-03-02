Mar 2 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on FIMMDA (Fixed Income Money Market Derivative Association of India). ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE121H14568 ILFS FIN SERV 209D 5-Mar-12 99.9277 8.8029 2 125 99.9277 8.8029 INE909H14AD6 TATA MOTORS FIN 207D 5-Mar-12 99.9277 8.8029 1 45 99.9277 8.8029 INE438A14GE6 APOLLO TYRES 91D 5-Mar-12 99.9203 9.7046 1 25 99.9203 9.7046 INE013A14FH2 RELIANCE CAP 363D 5-Mar-12 99.8953 12.7519 1 25 99.8953 12.7519 INE860H14FE8 ADITYA BIRLA FIN 6-Mar-12 99.8960 9.4999 3 100 99.9015 8.9970 INE872A14DK0 SREI INFRAST FIN 90D 6-Mar-12 99.8873 10.2955 2 27.8 99.8873 10.2955 INE242A14BC7 IOC 9-Mar-12 99.8226 9.2666 1 97 99.8226 9.2666 INE825A14056 VARDHMAN TEXTILES 28D 9-Mar-12 99.8125 9.7952 1 25 99.8125 9.7952 INE242A14BL8 IOC 13-Mar-12 99.7133 9.5406 1 150 99.7133 9.5406 INE289B14194 GIC HOUSING FIN 78D 13-Mar-12 99.7078 9.7241 1 9 99.7078 9.7241 INE043D14DD7 INFRAST DVP. FIN. 70D 15-Mar-12 99.6608 9.5561 1 25.5 99.6608 9.5561 INE414G14AB3 MUTHOOT FIN 91D 15-Mar-12 99.5716 12.0799 1 13.2 99.5716 12.0799 INE535H14AD9 FULLERTON (I) CR. 361D 20-Mar-12 99.4415 11.3887 1 100 99.4415 11.3887 INE242A14BI4 IOC 20-Mar-12 99.5288 9.6001 1 50 99.5288 9.6001 INE205A14010 SESA GOA 334D 20-Mar-12 99.5065 10.0567 1 24 99.5065 10.0567 INE945G14919 RELIGARE SECURITIES 91D 21-Mar-12 99.4847 9.9505 1 25 99.4847 9.9505 INE522D14BB8 MANAPPURAM FIN 78D 22-Mar-12 99.3225 12.4487 1 15 99.3225 12.4487 INE522D14BA0 MANAPPURAM FIN 83D 26-Mar-12 99.1915 12.3962 1 25 99.1915 12.3962 INE866I14AZ9 INDIA INFOLINE INVST. 29-Mar-12 99.1348 11.7983 1 0.05 99.1348 11.7983 INE532F14FW9 EDELWEISS FIN SERV 91D 30-Mar-12 99.2711 9.5719 4 620 99.2765 9.5001 INE531F14695 EDELWEISS SECURITIES 30-Mar-12 99.2765 9.5001 1 100 99.2765 9.5001 INE557F14AL0 NATIONAL HOUSING BK 88D 30-Mar-12 99.2985 9.2092 1 50 99.2985 9.2092 INE001A14FY2 HDFC 1-Jun-12 97.4391 10.5417 1 200 97.4391 10.5417 INE045G14017 ESCORTS HEART INST. 152D27-Jun-12 96.3048 11.9701 2 150 96.3048 11.9701 =============================================================================================== *: Crores CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : For Secondary Market CP Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CP Deals Page : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CP Deals RICS : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6636 9222, rru.data@reuters.com