Motor racing-We are not lost, says Honda F1 head
MONTREAL, June 10 Honda has responded to criticism from Formula One partners McLaren by saying it was going in the right direction despite the team having failed to score a point so far this season.
Mar 5 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on FIMMDA (Fixed Income Money Market Derivative Association of India). ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE860H14FE8 ADITYA BIRLA FIN 6-Mar-12 99.9767 8.5065 1 25 99.9767 8.5065 INE976I14FW2 TATA CAP 91D 7-Mar-12 99.9493 9.2574 1 50 99.9493 9.2574 INE001A14ES7 HDFC 364D 9-Mar-12 99.8998 9.1524 1 35 99.8998 9.1524 INE976I14CV1 TATA CAP 364D 9-Mar-12 99.8960 9.4999 1 25 99.8960 9.4999 INE242A14BC7 IOC 9-Mar-12 99.9015 8.9970 1 25 99.9015 8.9970 INE242A14BE3 IOC 12-Mar-12 99.8229 9.2509 1 100 99.8229 9.2509 INE860H14FG3 ADITYA BIRLA FIN 91D 12-Mar-12 99.8156 9.6329 1 13 99.8156 9.6329 INE976I14FY8 TATA CAPTIAL 91D 13-Mar-12 99.7878 9.7022 1 125 99.7878 9.7022 INE242A14BL8 IOC 13-Mar-12 99.7955 9.3494 2 100 99.7966 9.2990 INE556F14601 SIDBI 365D 14-Mar-12 99.7977 9.2486 1 250 99.7977 9.2486 INE414G14AB3 MUTHOOT FIN 91D 15-Mar-12 99.6550 12.6361 1 25 99.6550 12.6361 INE242A14BM6 IOC 16-Mar-12 99.7190 9.3504 1 375 99.7190 9.3504 INE242A14BI4 IOC 20-Mar-12 99.6074 9.5909 1 100 99.6074 9.5909 INE205A14010 SESA GOA 334D 20-Mar-12 99.6166 9.3653 1 6.6 99.6166 9.3653 INE001A14FR6 HDFC 21-Mar-12 99.5876 9.4468 1 15 99.5876 9.4468 INE414G14AF4 MUTHOOT FIN 80D 23-Mar-12 99.3762 12.7287 1 27 99.3762 12.7287 INE001A14FS4 HDFC 91D 28-Mar-12 99.3852 9.8170 1 9 99.3852 9.8170 INE532F14FW9 EDELWEISS FIN SERV 91D 30-Mar-12 99.3100 10.1433 5 603 99.1053 13.1805 INE804I14BN4 ECL FIN 30-Mar-12 99.3538 9.4952 2 100 99.3542 9.4900 INE531F14695 EDELWEISS SECURITIES 30-Mar-12 99.3542 9.4900 1 25 99.3542 9.4900 INE535H14AR9 FULLERTON (I) CR 363D 9-May-12 98.1271 10.7178 1 1.05 98.1271 10.7178 INE493F14011 NORTH DELHI POWER 365D 12-Jun-12 96.9713 11.5152 1 0.5 96.9713 11.5152 INE705L14164 VODAFONE (I) 15-Jun-12 97.0440 10.9000 1 100 97.0440 10.9000 INE001A14FO3 HDFC 182D 18-Jun-12 96.9780 10.8324 1 50 96.9780 10.8324 INE296A14CT5 BAJAJ FIN 364D 2-Aug-12 95.6092 11.1749 1 0.5 95.6092 11.1749 INE705L14172 VODAFONE ESSAR 14-Feb-13 90.6350 10.9001 1 75 90.6350 10.9001 =============================================================================================== *: Crores CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : For Secondary Market CP Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CP Deals Page : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CP Deals RICS : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222, rru.data@reuters.com
MONTREAL, June 10 Honda has responded to criticism from Formula One partners McLaren by saying it was going in the right direction despite the team having failed to score a point so far this season.
TOKYO Japan Post Holdings plans to slow the pace of future acquisitions, shifting away from its earlier aggressive investment strategy as it smarts from losses over its purchase of Australian logistics company Toll Holdings, the Nikkei business daily reported on Saturday.