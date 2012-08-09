Aug 9 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on FIMMDA (Fixed Income Money Market Derivative Association of India). ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE860H14HQ8 ADITYA BIRLA FIN 34D 13-Aug-12 99.9069 8.5033 1 25 99.9069 8.5033 INE169A14737 COROMANDEL INTL 31D 13-Aug-12 99.9058 8.6039 1 25 99.9058 8.6039 INE094A14885 HPCL 42D 14-Aug-12 99.8837 8.4998 4 250 99.8837 8.4998 INE774D14CT5 MAH MAH FIN SERV 40D 14-Aug-12 99.8823 8.6022 1 100 99.8823 8.6022 INE912E14CY9 SBI GLOBAL FACTORS 35D 14-Aug-12 99.8844 8.4486 1 25 99.8844 8.4486 INE242A14CH4 IOC 39D 14-Aug-12 99.8844 8.4486 1 25 99.8844 8.4486 INE029A14535 BPCL 36D 14-Aug-12 99.8830 8.5510 1 25 99.8830 8.5510 INE043D14DI6 IDFC 210D 21-Aug-12 99.7213 8.5008 1 125 99.7213 8.5008 INE909H14BK9 TATA MOTORS FIN 90D 21-Aug-12 99.7213 8.5008 1 100 99.7213 8.5008 INE306N14282 TATA CAP FIN SERV 35D 23-Aug-12 99.6737 8.5341 2 150 99.6712 8.6006 INE043D14EA1 IDFC 119D 23-Aug-12 99.6559 9.0022 2 50 99.6559 9.0022 INE306N14340 TATA CAP FIN SERV 25D 28-Aug-12 99.5595 8.4997 1 3 99.5595 8.4997 INE532F14IB7 EDELWEISS FIN SERV 30D 30-Aug-12 99.4991 8.7497 3 245 99.4991 8.7499 INE804I14CN2 ECL FIN 30D 30-Aug-12 99.5001 8.7324 1 100 99.5001 8.7324 INE094A14844 HPCL 90D 3-Sep-12 99.4259 8.4303 1 50 99.4259 8.4303 INE514E14DR5 EXIM 91D 4-Sep-12 99.3911 8.6004 3 200 99.3911 8.6004 INE094A14851 HPCL 90D 4-Sep-12 99.4017 8.4498 2 150 99.4017 8.4498 INE242A14CA9 IOC 90D 4-Sep-12 99.3911 8.6004 2 125 99.3911 8.6004 INE514E14DR5 EXIM 91D 4-Sep-12 99.4212 8.4997 1 25 99.4212 8.4997 INE001A14GF9 HDFC 91D 6-Sep-12 99.3514 8.5102 1 250 99.3514 8.5102 INE140A14100 PIRAMAL HEALTHCARE 65D 6-Sep-12 99.3332 8.7506 1 75 99.3332 8.7506 INE523E14GS7 L T FIN 90D 6-Sep-12 99.3295 8.7994 1 1 99.3295 8.7994 INE094A14869 HPCL 88D 7-Sep-12 99.3560 8.4494 2 75 99.3560 8.4494 INE094A14596 HPCL 364D 13-Sep-12 99.2190 8.4500 1 25 99.2190 8.4500 INE242A14AO4 IOC 364D 24-Sep-12 98.9155 8.6996 2 75 98.9155 8.6996 INE912E14CR3 SBI GLOBAL FACTORS 84D 25-Sep-12 98.9031 8.8002 1 10 98.9031 8.8002 INE242A14CK8 IOC 69D 27-Sep-12 98.8652 8.5501 1 20 98.8652 8.5501 INE001A14GK9 HDFC 90D 4-Oct-12 98.6611 8.8452 1 25 98.6611 8.8452 INE001A14GM5 HDFC 91D 10-Oct-12 98.5437 8.7001 1 50 98.5437 8.7001 INE306N14290 TATA CAP FIN SERV 91D 18-Oct-12 98.2662 9.2000 1 5 98.2662 9.2000 INE870D14189 NATIONAL FERTILIZERS 90D25-Oct-12 98.1815 8.7798 1 50 98.1815 8.7798 INE242A14CO0 IOC 90D 29-Oct-12 98.0952 8.7500 3 150 98.0952 8.7500 INE242A14CO0 IOC 90D 29-Oct-12 98.1964 8.3801 1 50 98.1964 8.3801 INE860H14HW6 ADITYA BIRLA FIN 91D 29-Oct-12 98.0418 9.0002 1 10 98.0418 9.0002 INE242A14CP7 IOC 88D 2-Nov-12 98.0482 8.6499 1 25 98.0482 8.6499 INE523H14FQ6 JM FIN PRODUCTS 364D 14-Dec-12 96.7351 9.7001 1 25 96.7351 9.7001 INE178A14159 CHENNAI PET 147D 26-Dec-12 96.6916 9.0499 1 5 96.6916 9.0499 INE001A14GT0 HDFC 216D 12-Mar-13 94.8594 9.2000 1 25 94.8594 9.2000 =============================================================================================== *: Crores CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : For Secondary Market CP Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CP Deals Page : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CP Deals RICS : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com