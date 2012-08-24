Nikkei drops, pressured by stronger yen, Wall St losses
TOKYO, June 6 Japan's Nikkei share average slumped on Tuesday as losses on Wall Street and a stronger yen sapped sentiment.
Aug 24 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on FIMMDA (Fixed Income Money Market Derivative Association of India). ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE774D14CO6 MAH MAH FIN SERV 91D 27-Aug-12 99.9339 8.0475 2 40 99.9339 8.0475 INE860H14ED3 ADITYA BIRLA FIN 356D 27-Aug-12 99.9351 7.9013 1 10 99.9351 7.9013 INE094A14893 HPCL 53D 28-Aug-12 99.9124 8.0005 1 50 99.9124 8.0005 INE532F14IB7 EDELWEISS FIN SERV 30D 30-Aug-12 99.8564 8.7482 1 50 99.8564 8.7482 INE691I14725 L T INFRAST FIN 28D 31-Aug-12 99.8430 8.1993 2 100 99.8430 8.1993 INE523E14GW9 L T FIN 28D 31-Aug-12 99.8449 8.0999 2 95 99.8449 8.0999 INE705L14198 VODAFONE (I) 163D 31-Aug-12 99.8439 8.1522 1 50 99.8439 8.1522 INE976I14GT6 TATA CAP 189D 31-Aug-12 99.8449 8.0999 1 50 99.8449 8.0999 INE261F14434 NABARD12D 3-Sep-12 99.7772 8.1504 1 200 99.7772 8.1504 INE001A14GF9 HDFC 91D 6-Sep-12 99.7099 8.1688 1 50 99.7099 8.1688 INE242A14CL6 IOC 63D 21-Sep-12 99.3711 8.2500 2 100 99.3711 8.2500 INE043D14EP9 IDFC LTD 87D 21-Sep-12 99.4381 8.2501 1 40 99.4381 8.2501 INE055A14571 CENTURY TEXTILES 27-Sep-12 99.1869 8.8004 1 25 99.1869 8.8004 INE001A14GL7 HDFC 91D 8-Oct-12 98.9508 8.6004 1 50 98.9508 8.6004 INE001A14GM5 HDFC 91D 10-Oct-12 98.9041 8.6053 2 100 98.9022 8.6201 INE667F14507 SUNDARAM BNP 365D 12-Oct-12 98.7800 9.2000 1 5 98.7800 9.2000 INE872A14DB9 SREI INFRAST FIN 364D 18-Oct-12 98.4060 10.7497 1 50 98.4060 10.7497 INE018E14BS9 SBICPSL 91D 20-Nov-12 97.9224 8.8002 1 5 97.9224 8.8002 INE175K14824 MORGAN STANLEY 364D 14-Dec-12 97.2893 9.3300 1 10 97.2893 9.3300 INE043D14ER5 IDFC LTD 167D 20-Dec-12 97.2491 8.7498 1 100 97.2491 8.7498 INE660A14GU1 SUNDARAM FIN 171D 24-Dec-12 97.1143 8.8900 1 25 97.1143 8.8900 INE178A14159 CHENNAI PETROLEUM 147D 26-Dec-12 97.0172 9.0500 1 5 97.0172 9.0500 INE001A14GX2 HDFC 179D 18-Feb-13 95.6614 9.3001 1 25 95.6614 9.3001 INE001A14GY0 HDFC 180D 19-Feb-13 95.6381 9.3000 1 10 95.6381 9.3000 INE705L14180 VODAFONE (I) 363D 13-Mar-13 94.9971 9.5633 2 30 95.0286 9.4999 INE020E14890 STCI FIN 364D 29-Apr-13 93.6512 9.9774 1 0.8 93.6512 9.9774 INE660A14GV9 SUNDARAM FIN 365D 4-Jul-13 92.4169 9.6300 1 25 92.4169 9.6300 =============================================================================================== *: Crores CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : For Secondary Market CP Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CP Deals Page : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CP Deals RICS : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com
NEW DELHI India on Monday rejected U.S. President Donald Trump's comments that it had linked its accession to the Paris climate control accord to receiving foreign aid and said it was committed to protecting the environment on its own.