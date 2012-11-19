Nov 19 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on
FIMMDA (Fixed Income Money Market Derivative Association of India).
ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED
DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD
============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== ===============
INE242A14CV5 IOC 88D 23-Nov-12 99.9097 8.2473 2 150 99.9097 8.2473
INE957I14316 STERLITE ENERGY 88D 23-Nov-12 99.9086 8.3479 1 125 99.9086 8.3479
INE029A14550 BPCL 63D 27-Nov-12 99.8212 8.1724 1 50 99.8212 8.1724
INE306N14456 TATA CAP FIN SERV 66D 29-Nov-12 99.7859 8.7016 1 25 99.7859 8.7016
INE532F14IY9 EDELWEISS FIN SERV 36D 5-Dec-12 99.6288 8.4988 2 155 99.6288 8.4996
INE242A14CY9 IOC 90D 5-Dec-12 99.6369 8.3134 1 50 99.6369 8.3134
INE242A14DI0 IOC 72D 26-Dec-12 99.1686 8.2704 1 125 99.1686 8.2704
INE020B14110 RECL 175D 28-Dec-12 99.1505 8.2300 1 25 99.1505 8.2300
INE001A14HJ9 HDFC 60D 8-Jan-13 98.8521 8.6500 1 10 98.8521 8.6500
INE020E14AM0 STCI FIN 90D 14-Jan-13 98.6081 9.2003 1 5 98.6081 9.2003
INE242A14DT7 IOC 90D 13-Feb-13 98.0230 8.5599 1 25 98.0230 8.5599
===============================================================================================
*: Crores
CP Focus Page :
For Primary Market CP Deals :
For Secondary Market CP Deals :
FIMMDA Reporting Platform CP Deals Page :
FIMMDA Reporting Platform CP Deals RICS :
Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com