Feb 6 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on FIMMDA (Fixed Income Money Market Derivative Association of India). ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE236A14DS1 HCL INFOSYSTEMS 91D 8-Feb-13 99.9548 8.2527 1 25 99.9548 8.2527 INE148I14742 INDIABULLS HOUSING 60D 12-Feb-13 99.8542 8.8825 1 50 99.8542 8.8825 INE531F14984 EDELWEISS SECURITIES44D 14-Feb-13 99.8197 8.2410 2 300 99.8197 8.2410 INE804I14DO8 ECL FIN 44D 14-Feb-13 99.8195 8.2502 1 50 99.8195 8.2502 INE001A14HU6 HDFC 60D 15-Feb-13 99.8031 8.0011 2 300 99.8031 8.0011 INE532F14JS9 EDELWEISS FIN SERV 45D 15-Feb-13 99.7974 8.2332 1 75 99.7974 8.2332 INE029A14592 BPCL 57D 15-Feb-13 99.7908 8.5020 1 13 99.7908 8.5020 INE140A14555 PIRAMAL ENTERPRISES 60D 15-Feb-13 99.8031 8.0011 1 10 99.8031 8.0011 INE511C14HB0 MAGMA FINCORP 63D 15-Feb-13 99.8086 8.7494 1 5 99.8086 8.7494 INE588J14010 IL FS SECURITIES SERV59D18-Feb-13 99.7535 8.1995 1 5 99.7535 8.1995 INE242A14BN4 INDIAN OIL CORPORATION 22-Feb-13 99.6331 8.4007 1 25 99.6331 8.4007 INE860H14JK7 ADITYA BIRLA FIN 89D 26-Feb-13 99.5557 8.1447 1 10 99.5557 8.1447 INE037E14209 TATA TELESERV 253D 13-Mar-13 99.1310 9.1419 1 21 99.1310 9.1419 INE729N14012 TVS CREDIT SERV 228D 15-Mar-13 99.0867 9.0926 1 40 99.0867 9.0926 INE532F14IN2 EDELWEISS FIN SERV 181D 21-Mar-13 99.0213 8.3897 1 100 99.0213 8.3897 INE532F14KC1 EDELWEISS FIN SERV 49D 25-Mar-13 98.9551 8.2003 1 50 98.9551 8.2003 INE242A14EG2 IOC 74D 26-Mar-13 98.9576 8.0101 1 25 98.9576 8.0101 INE155A14BP3 TATA MOTORS 240D 28-Mar-13 98.8935 8.1681 5 275 98.8892 8.1999 INE037E14324 TATA TELESERV 50D 28-Mar-13 98.8156 8.7498 2 225 98.8156 8.7498 INE037E14324 TATA TELESERV 50D 28-Mar-13 98.8390 8.7499 3 200 98.8390 8.7499 INE175K14AJ5 MORGAN STANLEY 363D 15-Apr-13 98.1796 9.9524 1 0.25 98.1796 9.9524 INE037E14266 TATA TELESERV 230D 29-Apr-13 97.9502 9.3150 1 10 97.9502 9.3150 INE155A14BZ2 TATA MOTORS 176D 31-May-13 97.1184 9.4999 1 25 97.1184 9.4999 INE134E14501 PFC 273D 28-Jun-13 96.5572 9.2300 1 25 96.5572 9.2300 INE134E14519 PFC 192D 15-Jul-13 96.0985 9.3199 1 25 96.0985 9.3199 INE134E14519 PFC 192D 15-Jul-13 96.1300 9.3001 1 25 96.1300 9.3001 =============================================================================================== *: Crores