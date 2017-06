China's money rates fall on cash injection, adequate liquidity

SHANGHAI, June 2 China's primary money rates fell marginally for the week after the central bank made a net cash injection into the system and pledged more funds through other liquidity tools in early June. The volume-weighted average rate of the benchmark seven-day repo traded in the interbank market, considered the best indicator of general liquidity in China, was 2.9888 percent, only 0.23 basis points lower than the previous week's closing average rate. Money supply