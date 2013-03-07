Mar 7 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on FIMMDA (Fixed Income Money Market Derivative Association of India). ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE242A14ED9 IOC 74D 8-Mar-13 99.9781 7.9953 2 55 99.9781 7.9953 INE001A14HV4 HDFC 60D 8-Mar-13 99.9774 8.2509 1 25 99.9774 8.2509 INE242A14EF4 IOC 60D 11-Mar-13 99.9080 8.4027 1 200 99.9080 8.4027 INE296A14EU9 BAJAJ FIN 10D 11-Mar-13 99.9066 8.5308 2 160 99.9065 8.5399 INE916D14NQ5 KOTAK MAH PRIME 119D 11-Mar-13 99.9080 8.4027 1 50 99.9080 8.4027 INE557F14BF0 NATIONAL HOUSING BK27D 12-Mar-13 99.8873 8.2390 5 425 99.8871 8.2510 INE114A14758 SAIL 81D 12-Mar-13 99.8876 8.2126 2 400 99.8871 8.2510 INE001A14HT8 HDFC 90D 13-Mar-13 99.8603 8.5128 5 595 99.8564 8.7482 INE705L14180 VODAFONE INDIA 363D 13-Mar-13 99.8646 8.2480 4 225 99.8646 8.2480 INE261F14459 NABARD 27D 14-Mar-13 99.8373 8.4975 4 375 99.8373 8.4975 INE242A14EH0 IOC 59D 14-Mar-13 99.8430 8.1993 3 300 99.8430 8.1993 INE523H14GR2 JM FIN PRODUCTS 360D 14-Mar-13 99.8523 8.9984 1 8 99.8523 8.9984 INE037E14225 TATA TELESERV 248D 15-Mar-13 99.8022 9.0421 3 150 99.7988 9.1983 INE242A14BO2 INDIAN OIL CORPORATION 15-Mar-13 99.8173 8.3509 1 150 99.8173 8.3509 INE523H14GS0 JM FIN PRODUCTS 361D 15-Mar-13 99.8277 8.9997 1 8 99.8277 8.9997 INE532F14KG2 EDELWEISS FIN SERV 31D 18-Mar-13 99.7522 8.2429 2 235 99.7522 8.2429 INE242A14EM0 IOC 33D 18-Mar-13 99.7596 7.9961 1 37.5 99.7596 7.9961 INE891D14FL7 REDINGTON INDIA 42D 18-Mar-13 99.7552 8.1428 1 30 99.7552 8.1428 INE804I14DW1 ECL FIN 21-Mar-13 99.6850 8.2394 2 225 99.6849 8.2411 INE242A14EN8 IOC 30D 22-Mar-13 99.6580 8.3506 1 150 99.6580 8.3506 INE958G14GS0 RELIGARE FINVEST 365D 22-Mar-13 99.6154 9.3947 2 4 99.6154 9.3947 INE531F14AC4 EDELWEISS SECURITIES 25-Mar-13 99.5953 8.2394 3 230 99.5951 8.2439 INE531F14AC4 EDELWEISS SECURITIES 25-Mar-13 99.6176 8.2419 1 140 99.6176 8.2419 INE523E14IN4 L T FIN 24D 25-Mar-13 99.5845 8.4606 1 125 99.5845 8.4606 INE094A14AW2 HPCL 45D 25-Mar-13 99.5855 8.4397 2 125 99.5826 8.4994 INE691I14865 L T INFRAST FIN 89D 25-Mar-13 99.5845 8.4606 1 100 99.5845 8.4606 INE242A14EK4 IOC 49D 25-Mar-13 99.6106 7.9270 1 50 99.6106 7.9270 INE242A14EK4 IOC 49D 25-Mar-13 99.6126 8.3501 1 50 99.6126 8.3501 INE094A14AX0 HPCL 39D 26-Mar-13 99.5569 8.5501 1 500 99.5569 8.5501 INE720G14460 JINDAL POWER 180D 26-Mar-13 99.5394 8.8893 1 30 99.5394 8.8893 INE518A14057 FORBES COMPANY 46D 26-Mar-13 99.5266 9.1375 1 15 99.5266 9.1375 INE860H14KK5 ADITYA BIRLA FIN 28D 26-Mar-13 99.5909 8.3297 1 5 99.5909 8.3297 INE094A14AF7 HPCL 173D 27-Mar-13 99.5633 8.0047 1 125 99.5633 8.0047 INE306N14720 TATA CAP FIN SERV 27D 28-Mar-13 99.5190 8.4006 1 25 99.5190 8.4006 INE001A14IC2 HDFC 56D 28-Mar-13 99.5554 8.1502 1 5 99.5554 8.1502 INE140A14696 PIRAMAL ENTERPRISES 45D 4-Apr-13 99.2091 10.3921 1 17 99.2091 10.3921 INE306N14696 TATA CAP FIN SERV 70D 29-Apr-13 98.6369 9.7001 1 5 98.6369 9.7001 INE001A14GB8 HDFC 364D 10-May-13 98.2886 9.9303 1 50 98.2886 9.9303 INE261F14400 NABARD 364D 15-May-13 98.1847 9.7802 1 50 98.1847 9.7802 INE001A14HD2 HDFC 364D 6-Sep-13 95.4352 9.5401 1 45 95.4352 9.5401 INE134E14485 PFC 364D 6-Sep-13 95.4307 9.5500 1 25 95.4307 9.5500 =============================================================================================== *: Crores CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : For Secondary Market CP Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CP Deals Page : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CP Deals RICS : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com