Jul 9 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on FIMMDA (Fixed Income Money Market Derivative Association of India). ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE013A14JE1 RELIANCE CAP 364D 10-Jul-13 99.9788 7.7396 1 25 99.9788 7.7396 INE140A14621 PIRAMAL ENTERPRISES 168D11-Jul-13 99.9589 7.5038 2 100 99.9589 7.5038 INE531F14AJ9 EDELWEISS SECURITIES 28D30-Jul-13 99.5561 7.7498 2 200 99.5561 7.7498 INE532F14KW9 EDELWEISS FIN SERV 29D 31-Jul-13 99.5350 7.7508 2 230 99.5350 7.7508 INE532F14KW9 EDELWEISS FIN SERV 29D 31-Jul-13 99.5568 7.7375 1 60 99.5568 7.7375 INE804I14EZ2 ECL FIN 29D 31-Jul-13 99.5350 7.7508 1 50 99.5350 7.7508 INE660A14IX1 SUNDARAM FIN 62D 5-Aug-13 99.3953 8.2244 1 25 99.3953 8.2244 INE306N14894 TATA CAP FIN SERV 77D 5-Aug-13 99.4334 7.9995 1 25 99.4334 7.9995 INE296A14EC7 BAJAJ FIN 365D 7-Aug-13 99.3900 8.0006 1 7 99.3900 8.0006 INE261F14483 NABARD 63D 12-Aug-13 99.3016 7.5503 1 50 99.3016 7.5503 INE514E14ES1 EXIM 89D 19-Aug-13 99.1590 7.5500 1 50 99.1590 7.5500 INE657N14122 EDELWEISS 88D 27-Aug-13 98.8390 8.7499 1 25 98.8390 8.7499 INE532F14LC9 EDELWEISS FIN SERV 56D 29-Aug-13 98.8672 8.2002 2 175 98.8672 8.2002 INE532F14LC9 EDELWEISS FIN SERV 56D 29-Aug-13 98.8892 8.1999 1 25 98.8892 8.1999 INE916D14PJ5 KOTAK MAH PRIME 154D 29-Aug-13 98.8945 8.0004 1 20 98.8945 8.0004 INE310I14573 ERICSSON INDIA PVT 63D 30-Aug-13 98.9568 7.3997 1 50 98.9568 7.3997 INE691I14923 L T INFRAST FIN 158D 2-Sep-13 98.8089 7.9999 2 100 98.8089 7.9999 INE261F14491 NABARD 90D 18-Sep-13 98.5243 7.7000 2 9 98.5243 7.7000 INE851M14693 VOLKSWAGEN FIN PVT 76D 19-Sep-13 98.4656 7.8998 2 100 98.4656 7.8998 INE557F14BQ7 NATIONAL HOUSING BK 78D 20-Sep-13 98.4834 7.7000 2 375 98.4834 7.7000 INE557F14BR5 NATIONAL HOUSING BK 82D 25-Sep-13 98.3780 7.7151 2 525 98.3729 7.7399 INE296A14FH3 BAJAJ FIN 87D 27-Sep-13 98.2768 8.0000 1 25 98.2768 8.0000 INE155A14CY3 TATA MOTORS 179D 30-Dec-13 96.2159 8.2501 1 100 96.2159 8.2501 INE916D14OQ3 KOTAK MAH PRIME 364D 22-Jan-14 95.3899 9.0000 1 19 95.3899 9.0000 INE001A14IT6 HDFC 364D 16-Jun-14 92.5990 8.5300 1 25 92.5990 8.5300 =============================================================================================== *: Crores