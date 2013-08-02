Aug 2 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on FIMMDA (Fixed Income Money Market Derivative Association of India). ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE774D14EL8 MAH MAH FIN SERV 69D 6-Aug-13 99.9042 8.7501 1 25 99.9042 8.7501 INE140A14977 PIRAMAL ENTERPRISES 87D 8-Aug-13 99.8359 9.9992 1 25 99.8359 9.9992 INE155A14CS5 TATA MOTORS 91D 12-Aug-13 99.7159 10.3992 1 100 99.7159 10.3992 INE155A14CS5 TATA MOTORS 91D 12-Aug-13 99.8086 9.9993 1 5 99.8086 9.9993 INE043D14GF5 IDFC 69D 20-Aug-13 99.4751 10.7000 2 150 99.4751 10.7000 INE804I14EM0 ECL FIN 91D 23-Aug-13 99.3172 11.9493 2 50 99.3172 11.9493 INE804I14FA2 ECL FIN 55D 27-Aug-13 99.4043 8.7493 1 50 99.4043 8.7493 INE804I14FA2 ECL FIN 55D 27-Aug-13 99.4758 8.7428 1 50 99.4758 8.7428 INE804I14EY5 ECL FIN 61D 28-Aug-13 99.0825 12.9996 1 50 99.0825 12.9996 INE532F14LC9 EDELWEISS FIN SERV 56D 29-Aug-13 99.3569 8.7500 1 500 99.3569 8.7500 INE532F14LC9 EDELWEISS FIN SERV 56D 29-Aug-13 99.4284 8.7431 1 500 99.4284 8.7431 INE557F14BO2 NATIONAL HOUSING BK 77D 30-Aug-13 99.0546 12.4416 2 30 99.0546 12.4416 INE149A14614 TUBE INVESTMENTS 61D 3-Sep-13 99.0147 11.3504 2 40 99.0147 11.3504 INE306N14928 TATA CAP FIN SERV 65D 5-Sep-13 98.9310 11.6000 4 75 98.9310 11.6000 INE001A14HD2 HDFC 364D 6-Sep-13 98.9609 10.9501 1 65 98.9609 10.9501 INE001A14HD2 HDFC 364D 6-Sep-13 99.0792 10.6005 1 25 99.0792 10.6005 INE261F14491 NABARD 90D 18-Sep-13 98.6228 10.8447 2 125 98.6660 10.4999 INE306N14944 TATA CAP FIN SERV 73D 19-Sep-13 98.4656 11.8497 2 50 98.4656 11.8497 INE306N14449 TATA CAP FIN SERV 361D 20-Sep-13 98.5898 11.3497 1 25 98.5898 11.3497 INE016A14AF0 DABUR (I) 82D 23-Sep-13 98.4432 11.1003 1 50 98.4432 11.1003 INE001A14HH3 HDFC 342D 24-Sep-13 98.3927 11.2500 1 25 98.3927 11.2500 INE114A14881 SAIL 82D 25-Sep-13 98.4703 10.5003 1 25 98.4703 10.5003 INE148I14AU3 INDIABULLS HOUSING 90D 25-Sep-13 98.1843 12.4997 1 7 98.1843 12.4997 INE296A14FH3 BAJAJ FIN 87D 27-Sep-13 98.2514 11.6000 2 30 98.2514 11.6000 INE114A14907 SAIL 84D 27-Sep-13 98.3552 10.8999 1 25 98.3552 10.8999 INE043D14FJ9 IDFC 364D 22-Nov-13 96.8672 10.8300 1 25 96.8672 10.8300 INE790I14AJ5 INVESTSMART FIN 127D 29-Nov-13 96.2909 11.8149 1 25 96.2909 11.8149 INE140A14AP7 PIRAMAL ENTERPRISES160D 11-Dec-13 95.9833 11.6599 1 50 95.9833 11.6599 =============================================================================================== *: Crores CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : For Secondary Market CP Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CP Deals Page : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CP Deals RICS : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com