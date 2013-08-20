Aug 20 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on FIMMDA (Fixed Income Money Market Derivative Association of India). ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE202B14775 DEWAN HOUSING FIN 91D 26-Aug-13 99.7905 12.7713 1 10 99.7905 12.7713 INE660N14092 S. D. CORPORATION PVT91D27-Aug-13 99.7853 11.2192 1 12 99.7853 11.2192 INE001A14GZ7 HDFC 364D 28-Aug-13 99.7733 11.8476 1 20 99.7733 11.8476 INE121H14AP2 ILFS FIN SERV 364D 29-Aug-13 99.7409 11.8521 1 20 99.7409 11.8521 INE523E14JA9 L T FIN 88D 30-Aug-13 99.6778 11.7983 1 25 99.6778 11.7983 INE557F14BO2 NATIONAL HOUSING BK 77D 30-Aug-13 99.6680 12.1584 1 19 99.6680 12.1584 INE498L14109 L T FIN HOLDINGS 28D 30-Aug-13 99.6451 13.0000 1 10 99.6451 13.0000 INE001A14IP4 HDFC 90D 3-Sep-13 99.5513 11.7510 2 125 99.5513 11.7510 INE614G14069 RELIANCE POWER 90D 3-Sep-13 99.6271 9.7584 1 22 99.6271 9.7584 INE957I14662 STERLITE ENERGY 28D 16-Sep-13 99.0853 12.4795 1 225 99.0853 12.4795 INE013A14LT5 RELIANCE CAP 146D 16-Sep-13 98.9569 14.2498 1 50 98.9569 14.2498 INE523H14LD2 JM FIN PRODUCTS 91D 16-Sep-13 99.0679 12.7187 2 40 99.0475 13.0002 INE114A14923 SAIL 61D 18-Sep-13 99.0750 11.7509 1 75 99.0750 11.7509 INE535H14DT9 FULLERTON INDIA 87D 19-Sep-13 98.9762 12.5851 1 50 98.9762 12.5851 INE268A14554 STERLITE INDUSTRIES 77D 19-Sep-13 99.0804 11.2923 1 1 99.0804 11.2923 INE957I14654 STERLITE ENERGY 87D 7-Nov-13 97.3658 12.4999 1 50 97.3658 12.4999 INE043D14GH1 IDFC 263D 10-Mar-14 93.9956 11.6000 1 25 93.9956 11.6000 INE371K14100 TATA REALTY AND 364D 18-Jul-14 90.7002 11.2725 2 8.7 90.7002 11.2725 INE660A14JJ8 SUNDARAM FIN 365D 19-Aug-14 90.1390 11.0000 1 10 90.1390 11.0000 =============================================================================================== *: Crores CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CP Deals Page : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CP Deals RICS : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com