Sep 4 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on FIMMDA (Fixed Income Money Market Derivative Association of India). ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE055A14860 CENTURY TEXTILES 63D 6-Sep-13 99.9399 10.9748 1 10 99.9399 10.9748 INE535H14DR3 FULLERTON INDIA 90D 12-Sep-13 99.7704 10.4996 1 25 99.7704 10.4996 INE243A14086 SABERO ORGANICS 71D 13-Sep-13 99.7295 11.0000 1 35 99.7295 11.0000 INE580B14AD8 GRUH FIN 87D 13-Sep-13 99.7758 10.2521 1 25 99.7758 10.2521 INE463A14BW7 BERGER PAINTS INDIA 17D 16-Sep-13 99.6920 10.2516 1 25 99.6920 10.2516 INE804I14FC8 ECL FIN 60D 17-Sep-13 99.6363 10.2489 1 70 99.6363 10.2489 INE866I14GO0 INDIA INFOLINE FIN 89D 18-Sep-13 99.6097 11.0014 1 25 99.6097 11.0014 INE975F14AN0 KOTAK MAH INVEST 90D 18-Sep-13 99.5366 12.1377 1 9 99.5366 12.1377 INE268A14554 STERLITE INDUSTRIES 77D 19-Sep-13 99.5402 11.2401 1 15 99.5402 11.2401 INE866I14GT9 INDIA INFOLINE FIN 91D 20-Sep-13 99.5500 10.9995 1 25 99.5500 10.9995 INE958G14KG7 RELIGARE FINVEST 181D 23-Sep-13 99.5518 8.6489 1 2 99.5518 8.6489 INE860H14MB0 ADITYA BIRLA FIN 51D 25-Sep-13 99.3938 10.6006 1 25 99.3938 10.6006 INE532F14LW7 EDELWEISS FIN SERV 28D 26-Sep-13 99.3860 10.2498 1 110 99.3860 10.2498 INE481G14055 ULTRATECH CEMENT 28D 27-Sep-13 99.2374 12.7495 1 10 99.2374 12.7495 INE296A14FH3 BAJAJ FIN 87D 27-Sep-13 99.3116 11.5004 1 5 99.3116 11.5004 INE539K14029 CREDILA FIN SERV PVT364D22-Oct-13 98.2481 13.5593 1 50 98.2481 13.5593 INE860H14LZ1 ADITYA BIRLA FIN 90D 31-Oct-13 98.1504 12.0671 1 25 98.1504 12.0671 INE242A14DS9 IOC 364D 8-Nov-13 97.9813 11.7501 1 25 97.9813 11.7501 INE532F14JF6 EDELWEISS FIN SERV 365D 26-Nov-13 97.7331 10.2001 1 25 97.7331 10.2001 INE916D14PH9 KOTAK MAH PRIME 339D 20-Feb-14 94.7658 12.0000 1 50 94.7658 12.0000 =============================================================================================== *: Crores