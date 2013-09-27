Sep 27 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported
on FIMMDA (Fixed Income Money Market Derivative Association of India).
ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED
DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD
============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== ===============
INE013A14NF0 RELIANCE CAP 52D 3-Oct-13 99.8006 12.1544 1 25 99.8006 12.1544
INE514E14FB4 EXIM 61D 5-Nov-13 98.9585 9.8500 1 25 98.9585 9.8500
INE860H14MQ8 ADITYA BIRLA FIN 66D 11-Nov-13 98.7701 10.1001 1 25 98.7701 10.1001
INE155A14DA1 TATA MOTORS 63D 28-Nov-13 98.3462 9.8998 3 200 98.3462 9.8998
INE121H14BS4 ILFS FIN SERV 181D 9-Dec-13 98.0584 9.9002 2 100 98.0584 9.9002
INE523H14LH3 JM FIN PRODUCTS 174D 24-Dec-13 97.5184 10.5549 1 2.7 97.5184 10.5549
INE438A14HM7 APOLLO TYRES 294D 27-Mar-14 95.1630 10.2500 1 41 95.1630 10.2500
===============================================================================================
*: Crores
CP Focus Page :
For Primary Market CP Deals :
FIMMDA Reporting Platform CP Deals Page :
FIMMDA Reporting Platform CP Deals RICS :
Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com