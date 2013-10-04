Oct 4 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on FIMMDA (Fixed Income Money Market Derivative Association of India). ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE916D14QK1 KOTAK MAH PRIME 91D 7-Oct-13 99.9220 9.4974 2 100 99.9220 9.4974 INE851M14735 VOLKSWAGEN FIN PVT 90D 7-Oct-13 99.9220 9.4974 1 75 99.9220 9.4974 INE523E14JL6 L T FIN 91D 7-Oct-13 99.9220 9.4974 2 75 99.9220 9.4974 INE851M14289 VOLKSWAGEN FIN PVT364D 10-Oct-13 99.8441 9.4987 1 50 99.8441 9.4987 INE140A14506 PIRAMAL ENTERPRISES316D 11-Oct-13 99.8172 9.5492 2 100 99.8172 9.5492 INE557F14BS3 NATIONAL HOUSING BK25D 15-Oct-13 99.7115 9.6007 1 25 99.7115 9.6007 INE514E14FD0 EXIM 29D 18-Oct-13 99.6350 9.5509 1 400 99.6350 9.5509 INE532F14MK0 EDELWEISS FIN SERV 31D 28-Oct-13 99.3468 9.9994 1 300 99.3468 9.9994 INE532F14ML8 EDELWEISS FIN SERV 28D 29-Oct-13 99.3200 9.9967 2 150 99.3197 10.0004 INE804I14FN5 ECL FIN 28D 29-Oct-13 99.3200 9.9963 2 90 99.3197 10.0004 INE531F14AN1 EDELWEISS SECURITIES 28D29-Oct-13 99.3203 9.9915 1 15 99.3203 9.9915 INE463A14CE3 BERGER PAINTS INDIA 30D 31-Oct-13 99.2890 9.6805 2 100 99.2890 9.6805 INE202B14866 DEWAN HOUSING FIN 56D 31-Oct-13 99.0359 13.1601 1 2 99.0359 13.1601 INE532F14JF6 EDELWEISS FIN SERV 365D 26-Nov-13 98.5691 9.9974 1 25 98.5691 9.9974 INE523H14LG5 JM FIN PRODUCTS 157D 28-Nov-13 98.4826 10.2252 1 50 98.4826 10.2252 INE916D14PH9 KOTAK MAH PRIME 339D 20-Feb-14 96.2256 10.3000 1 50 96.2256 10.3000 INE705L14347 VODAFONE INDIA 365D 25-Feb-14 96.1753 10.0801 1 50 96.1753 10.0801 INE514E14EX1 EXIM 365D 28-Aug-14 92.1116 9.5300 1 50 92.1116 9.5300 INE296A14FZ5 BAJAJ FIN 365D 1-Oct-14 90.6092 10.4500 1 5 90.6092 10.4500 =============================================================================================== *: Crores CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CP Deals Page : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CP Deals RICS : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com